Is GTA 6 coming to Nintendo Switch?

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and release window has been revealed, and footage confirmed players will go back to Vice City sometime in 2025. With the game coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, players are wondering if it will be available for Nintendo Switch? Here’s all we know so far.

It’s been over a decade since GTA 5 was released, and fans have been eager to jump back into the Grand Theft Auto universe since the studio announced a new title was on its way.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to an early leak ahead of the planned global reveal, the studio had to release the first trailer hours before originally scheduled, and we finally got to see what GTA 6 is all about.

Article continues after ad

With the game taking PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users back to Tommy Vercetti’s Vice City in 2025, plenty of players are wondering if the game will be released on the less powerful Nintendo Switch.

Will GTA 6 be on Nintendo Switch?

In a press release from Rockstar Games, the developers have not confirmed a Nintendo Switch version will be arriving in 2025.

Article continues after ad

The official announcement set the record straight about the game being released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but remained tight-lipped on details about a release on PC and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

With the technological breach between old and new console generations, it’s normal for studios to have separate release windows. We saw it with other Rockstar Games titles, like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Article continues after ad

So, even though GTA 6 isn’t expected to launch on Nintendo Switch at the same time as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, there’s still a chance it will arrive on the hybrid console sometime in the future.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s everything we know about GTA 6 coming to Nintendo Switch. While you’re still here, be sure to check our GTA 6 guides below:

Where is GTA 6 set? | Who is Lucia in GTA 6? | What song is in the GTA 6 trailer? | What platforms will GTA 6 be on? | When is GTA 6 set? | Will GTA 6 have Online?