GTA 6 Vice City map leak resurfaces with new screenshot and details - Dexerto

A map leak for GTA 6, which appears to show an updated version of Vice City, has resurfaced with some details. However, not everyone is buying it.

Rockstar Games haven’t even confirmed that they’re working on GTA 6, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the iconic franchise from digging into what they might be working on.

After a whole heap of rumors about where the game might be set – including London, South America, and even Las Vegas – it seems as if GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City.

The Miami-inspired location has popped up in quite a few leaks, and while the original map was big for its time, Rockstar could be going even bigger this time around.

Back in late 2018, a satellite shot of what appears to be the GTA 6 map surfaced online, but it lacked key details like points of interest, shop markers, and more.

Some players immediately dismissed it as a photoshop, but given how the Red Dead Redemption 2 map leaked way ahead of its time in a similar fashion, some fans have always believed it’s real.

Now, a similar image has resurfaced with a few more details in the form of roads and showing off the southern part of the map. Previously, only the northeastern part of the map – which looks incredibly like Vice City – had leaked, but now there’s an extension to that.

While some fans are still hoping it’s real, there are plenty of skeptics. “Looks more like a Just Cause map than a GTA one,” said one fan. “Something looks off about it. The actual render looks really blurry,” added another.

There’s no way to determine if the map is real or fake, but like other GTA 6 rumors, it’s one that just won’t go away.