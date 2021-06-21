Major GTA 6 leak resurfaces after new Rockstar Games job listing

An older Grand Theft Auto leak containing information about the next-gen version of GTA V and the yet-to-be-announced GTA 6 has resurfaced, thanks to a new Rockstar Games job listing.

GTA 6 has been widely anticipated for years now, but Rockstar has yet to officially announce the game, instead only leaving a small trail of breadcrumbs and bare-bones information.

Instead of announcing the next installment in the franchise, Rockstar took a page from Skyrim’s book, revealing that GTA V will be expanded and enhanced on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles in the form of a rerelease.

Not much is known about the next-gen GTA V port thus far, but more news is expected to drop before its November 11 release date. But, if a resurfaced leak is to be believed, fans should absolutely be looking forward to the game.

As users on the GTA 6 subreddit noted, an older message board leak claimed that GTA 6 will have a massive marketing campaign, featuring live events alongside some major GTA Online updates.

This is important, because Rockstar posted a job opening for a Live Operations Coordinator, which seems to line up with what the leak specified.

“This role will be responsible for executing all in-game marketing campaigns for Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online. This is a full-time, permanent position based in our Soho, Manhattan studio,” the job description says.

“We work closely with teams across all of publishing and the worldwide development studios to ensure seamless execution of plans internally, in our game titles and across the world, including the always on marketing of our Online game titles, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.”

Announcing GTA 6 in-game would certainly be something bold for Rockstar, but given how other games have been using their game world to announce things, this wouldn’t be totally out of the realm of possibility.

The leak also claims that the PS5 version of GTA V will include improved and redesigned AI, increased traffic and pedestrian density, all online content in single player, over 100 new music tracks and improved vehicle damage/physics.

As always, take these leaks with a grain of salt, but it’s always interesting when an older leak gains some new life retroactively. We’ll have to see what the future holds and just what Rockstar has planned for fans.