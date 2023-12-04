GTA Online players convinced Rockstar revealed GTA 6 trailer & release date months ago

After its inclusion a few months back, GTA Online players are convinced GTA 6’s release date was right in front of their eyes this entire time.

Ten years ago, GTA 5 and GTA Online were released, marking the next big entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Both titles were massively successful, as the former received two console generations of updates, and the latter frequently gets massive content injections.

To commemorate the tenth anniversary of GTA 5, Rockstar Games gifted GTA Online players with a special in-game t-shirt. Fans discovered it contained a possible hint towards GTA 6, sending the community into a frenzy.

The shirt theories haven’t stopped there, as a new wave of thought processes believes it may hold the initial release date of GTA 6.

The commotion around the 10th-anniversary shirt was the message hidden in the numbers. After taking it to a decoder, fans discovered it read “ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL,” possibly referring to GTA 6.

This revelation came in June 2023, yet it seems some fans weren’t fully content with the conveyed message.

Taking to X, one GTA 6 fan put on their conspiracy glasses with a wild assumption. Looking at the sides of the shirt, they believe the combination of numbers “040125” may point to a possible launch date for GTA 6.

Despite the abundance of leaks that have sprung up, Rockstar has remained exceptionally quiet around GTA 6. However, financial reports indicate GTA 6 may be released next year, so this theory doesn’t quite add up.

Plenty of responses to the post also shared a similar confusion since there are other number combos: “05/2/2050,” one replied. Another jested: “12/1/80,” meaning GTA 6 may never see the light of day.

As the above post started gaining traction, others have shared their take. On X, one fan said the shirt contained a reference to the trailer reveal, which is easier to agree with since Rockstar has since confirmed the trailer launch date.

With GTA 6’s first trailer on the horizon, hopefully, fans will get some clarity as to when Rockstar will launch its next title.