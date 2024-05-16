GTA 6 publisher “confident” game will release Fall 2025

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind GTA 6, announced in an earnings call that the next installment of the franchise will come in the Fall of 2025.

Rockstar Games, the developer of the Grand Theft Auto series, has previously confirmed the widely anticipated release is scheduled for 2025. It was previously reported that the game’s production was falling behind but it is still set to be released sometime in the 2025 calendar year.

On May 16, Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke about its projections for the 2025 fiscal year, announcing it is “narrowing” its previous release window from “Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI.”

The company also said it is bullish about its future earnings as Rockstar is expected to “deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience,” with the new game.

This news also comes during a rough time in the gaming industry with layoffs hitting multiple companies, including Take-Two. The layoffs – and a controversial return-to-office mandate for Rockstar employees – have caused some to worry that GTA 6 could be delayed significantly.

However, it seems those worries could be a tad overblown or at least not enough to make the game’s release window miss the holiday season.

“We do feel highly confident that we’ll deliver [Grand Theft Auto VI] in fall of 2025,” Zelnick told IGN on May 16 when asked if he was concerned that GTA 6 may get delayed.

He reiterated during the earnings call that he expects the company will “deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience” and that Take-Two’s “expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.”

Rockstar has been pretty tight-lipped about the project ahead of its release. The trailer for the new title dropped on December 3, 2023, and the developer announced the game will hit the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S during its initial release but had no details on a PC version.

Now, players should have an idea of when the game will be available for purchase while waiting for Rockstar to drop more information about its return to Vice City.

