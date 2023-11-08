Rockstar Games address GTA 6 trailer & announcement rumors

Rockstar Games have addressed rumors and reports that they’ll be revealing a GTA 6 trailer in December, and it’s good news for fans who’ve been waiting for almost a decade.

The wait between Grand Theft Auto games in modern years have always been lengthy. It took five years for Rockstar Games to move on from GTA IV to GTA V, but the wait for GTA 6 has been double that at this point.

There have been a host of rumors and leaks about the next Grand Theft Auto title, with the main ones being that it’ll take place in Florida – well, Vice City – and have two main characters, including, for the first time ever, a female protagonist.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games and Take-Two have played their cards close to their chest when it comes to confirming details and rumors about GTA 6, but they’ve now stepped up.

GTA 6 trailer confirmed for December 2023

Late on November 7, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported that GTA 6 would be announced in the near future, with a trailer being scheduled for December. Naturally, the Grand Theft Auto community was whipped into a frenzy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Now, Rockstar have chimed in on those rumors and confirmed the report. “Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about,” they tweeted.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

There is no date mentioned for when we will see a trailer for the game, but the confirmation from Rockstar that one is in the works means things are picking up pace.

Reports have also circulated that the game will release in 2025, but we’ll have to wait a little longer yet for that one to be confirmed.