Leaker claims GTA 6 will have Bitcoin currency & stock market will return - Dexerto

Popular gaming leaker Tom Henderson has claimed that GTA 6 will have an in-game Bitcoin currency. The YouTuber reported that the upcoming Rockstar title will integrate cryptocurrency into its returning stock market feature.

It’s been over seven years since Rockstar has released a Grand Theft Auto title, and in 2021 we aren’t any closer to knowing when GTA 6 might come out. As of May, rumors have alleged that the next game may take place in Vice City or possibly even Rio De Janeiro.

On June 3, Rockstar fans were sent into a frenzy when prominent leaker Tom Henderson claimed that GTA 6 will reward players with an in-game cryptocurrency. According to the insider, Bitcoin will reportedly play a big role in the upcoming title’s economy.

Advertisement

GTA 6 will reportedly feature Bitcoin

The latest rumor surfaced on Twitter when Henderson tweeted out that he had heard new murmurings about GTA 6’s development from a “trusted” source. According to the leaker, Rockstar was looking at incorporating Bitcoin into the anticipated project.

“I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions. The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it’s huge for crypto,” he said.

Read More: GTA 6 leak claims release date will appear in GTA Online



After some fans confused his post to mean actual Bitcoin, the GTA insider clarified that it was fictional crypto. “Just so there’s no confusion, I mean in-game payments of bitcoin. These payments will come from the more higher up characters that needs to transfer high amounts of “untraceable cash and fast.”

Advertisement

Just so there's even less confusion – I'm not joking. This is what I heard from a someone that I trust and it will likely not be called "Bitcoin" per say – But it will be a cryptocurrnecy. That being said – Always take info like this with a bit of salt 🙂 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 3, 2021

Despite his second social media post, some users still thought that he was joking. Responding to the confusion he added “Just so there’s even less confusion – I’m not joking. This is what I heard from someone that I trust and it will likely not be called “Bitcoin” per say – But it will be a cryptocurrency.”

Despite his confidence in the Bitcoin rumor, Tom Henderson told followers to take the latest leak with a “grain of salt.” This is sound advice as nothing is confirmed until there is an official announcement from the developer.

Still, with little information actually known, the crypto stock market seems to be another piece of the GTA 6 puzzle. For what it’s worth, we could totally see Rockstar incorporating the popular digital currency into their game.