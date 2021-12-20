Mona banner in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Mona has yet to receive her own banner in Genshin Impact, but that doesn’t mean miHoYo won’t release one in the future. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mona banner, including the release date and 4-star characters.

Genshin Impact’s Mona is a powerful 5-star catalyst character, blasting her enemies with ranged Hydro attacks, and is one of the game’s best support characters. This is thanks to her AoE abilities, which enable her allies to create plenty of elemental reactions.

Despite originally debuting alongside Genshin Impact’s release, Mona has yet to receive her own banner. This means travelers have only been able to unlock the masterful mage on the Wanderlust Invocation, the game’s standard banner.

Whether you’re looking to add Mona to your team or just wish to know when she could get her own banner in Genshin Impact, then we have all the latest information on her potential release.

Mona banner release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for Genshin Impact’s Mona banner, but that doesn’t mean she won’t get one. After all, Keqing famously got her very own banner during the 1.3 update. Just like Mona, Keqing is one of the game’s original 5-star characters, which certainly makes the banner a little more likely.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is currently rumored to release in February, while details surrounding the 2.6 patch largely remain unknown. This means miHoYo could release a dedicated Mona banner during this time. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information, so be sure to check back here for further news.

Mona banner 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Mona banner, but miHoYo will reveal these characters when we get closer to her official release date. For now, that’s all the information we have on the potential Mona banner.

