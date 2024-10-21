Infinity Nikki banners: What is the current banner?

Banners in Infinity Nikki enable players to unlock new outfits and add them to their ever-growing collection of fashionable styles. Each update adds new clothes for Nikki to wear, and each one comes with unique skills that can help you on your adventure through Miraland.

Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Infinity Nikki features rotating banners that players can roll on for a chance to secure new items. As a gacha game, you’ll need to farm up plenty of Resonate Crystals and Revelation Crystals to get the outfits you want.

With limited and permanent banners available to pick between, knowing which outfits are currently on both is incredibly important. This is especially true if you’re aiming to get hold of the best 5-star clothes. After all, these come with the most useful abilities.

So, if you’re looking to spend your hard-earned Crystals on the current or upcoming banners, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Current Infinity Nikki banners

Currently, the two banners available in Infinity Nikki are the Butterfly Dream (limited banner) and Distant Sea (permanent banner). The banners feature the following outfits:

Banner Outfits Butterfly Dream Flutter Storm: 5-star

Flowing Colors: 4-star Distant Sea Fairytale Swan: 5-star

Blossoming Stars: 5-star

Papergames Infinity Nikki banners enable players to unlock new 5-star outfits.

It’s important to note that the featured 4 and 5-star outfits in each banner have a boosted drop rate, but this doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to get these items.

When does the current banner end?

Both the Butterfly Dream and the Distant Sea banners will end on October 22, 2024, as this is when the closed beta period ends.

Infinity Nikki gacha pull rates explained

Just like other popular gacha games, Infinity Nikki features both a permanent banner and a limited banner — and as the name suggests, the limited banner will only be present in the game for a brief period.

In this case, the Butterfly Dream Resonance is the current banner event, and it’s here where players will need to use Revelation Crystals to obtain clothing pieces.

Papergames Understanding Infinity Nikki’s pull rates is incredibly important.

In this event, every 10 draws guarantees at least one 4-star or higher piece, and a maximum of 180 draws guarantees the complete 5-star outfit.

In the Butterfly Dream banner, players have a 1.5% chance of securing 5-star pieces, with a consolidated probability (including guarantees) of 6.06%. This means a 5-star outfit piece is guaranteed within 20 draws.

Papergames Infinity Nikki’s Tidal Guidance can help you land that 5-star outfit drop.

Meanwhile, the base probability of obtaining 4-star pieces is 3.29%, with a consolidated probability of 11.50%. This means you’re guaranteed a 4-star or higher piece within 10 pulls. Lastly, 3-star outfit pieces have a whopping 82.44% drop rate, so be prepared to get plenty of non-rares.

The current Flutter Storm 5-star outfit in the limited-time resonance banner has nine outfit pieces, so you’ll need 180 pulls to guarantee unlocking each piece, which equates to 21,600 Resonate Crystals (blue crystals).

If you happen to pull a duplicate outfit piece, you will receive the following:

5-star duplicate: 10 Surging Ebbs

10 Surging Ebbs 4-star duplicate: 4 Surging Ebbs

4 Surging Ebbs 3-star duplicate: 10 Tranquility Droplets

If a banner has two 5-star outfits, like the current Distant Sea permanent banner, you’ll be able to choose the outfit you wish to focus on via Tidal Guidance. Tidal Guidance essentially guarantees that each 5-star pull will be from the selected outfit tree, helping you avoid any frustrations that come from pulling the wrong piece of clothing.

Lastly, pulls are capped at 9999 times per day, and the limit resets daily at 4 AM server time.

Do we know what the next banner is?

The next Infinity Nikki banner has yet to be announced. However, the Butterfly Dream and the Distant Sea banners will likely appear once again, as they were only available to players who got access to the closed beta. So, we expect to see both return upon the game’s full release.

Now that you know everything there is about banners in Infinity Nikki, while we wait for details on what’s coming next, be sure to check out our outfit unlock guide and how you can get free pulls via our codes page.