Solo Leveling Arise: What is the current banner & who will be next?

Josh Taylor
Solo Leveling: Arise Emma Laurent bannerNetmarble

Here’s everything you need to know about the current and upcoming banners in Solo Leveling: Arise, including which hunter characters you can get in the gacha game.

There are tons of hunter characters and weapons you can pull from banners in Solo Leveling: Arise to upgrade your hunting team. Similar to most gacha titles, these limited-time banners will often rotate to give pick rates a boost and introduce new characters.

Updated May 15, 2024, to add current banner details. 

Contents

What is the current Solo Leveling: Arise banner?

Solo Leveling: Arise Radiant Battlefield Dancer banner.Netmarble
Chae Hae-In is the featured hunter character in the Radiant Battlefield Dancer banner.

The current Solo Leveling: Arise banners are ‘Radiant Battlefield Dancer’ and ‘The Inextinguishable Flame‘.

Radiant Battlefield Dancer features the best hunter character in the game Chae Hae-In and was released on May 7, 2024. Chae Hae-In is an SSR rarity character in Solo Leveling: Arise, who is a Light element type hunter, and is the only character we have ranked as S-tier.

The Inextinguishable Flame includes the first original hunter character Emma Laurent, who is one of the strongest hunter characters in the game and was released on May 15, 2024. Emma Laurent is another SSR rarity hunter, who uses Fire element skills and abilities, and we have ranked as A-tier.

You also have the chance to pull most hunters and weapons in the game from the ‘Custom Draw’ banner, which gives increased pull rate percentages for Seo Jiwoo, Lee Bora, Hwang Dongsoo, and Baek Yoonho.

When does the current Solo Leveling: Arise banner end?

Solo Leveling: Arise The Inextinquishable Flame banner.Netmarble
Emma Laurent is the featured hunter character in The Inextinguishable Flame banner.

The current banners will end on May 29, 2024, which gives you plenty of time to save up Essence Stones and Platinum Commemorative Coins to spend on Draw Tickets for banners.

It is unknown approximately when the ‘Custom Draw’ banner will end, but Netmable states that it has “More than 100 days” remaining.

Next Solo Leveling: Arise banner

Netmarble has not officially announced who will be featured in the next Solo Leveling: Arise banner. The most likely hunter characters to be introduced are the number one ranked hunter from the original series, Thomas Andre, and the chairman of the Hunter’s Association, Go Gunhee.

