Kazuha banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Genshin Impact’s Kazuha rerun banner is on the horizon, so find out what 4-star characters will join him and when you can expect to see his long-awaited return.

The Kazuha rerun banner will be coming to Genshin Impact soon, giving travelers around the world the chance to claim the wandering Samurai. Hailing from the Inazuma region, Kazuha is no stranger to the hardships of battle. In fact, this expert swordmaster is known for his stalwart opposition to Raiden Shogun.

When Kazuha isn’t busy roaming across Inazuma’s lands, the carefree samurai can often be found dispatching the region’s many enemies. His command of the Anemo element enables Kazuha to sweep his foes off their feet, allowing him to quickly cut through waves of enemies.

This makes Kazuha a highly versatile character that fits into most Genshin Impact teams. Whether you missed his debut release in the game’s 1.6 update or just wish to max out his constellations, then Genshin Impact’s upcoming Kazuha rerun banner will enable you to do just that.

Kazuha banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Ubatcha1, the Kazuha banner rerun will release in Genshin Impact’s 2.5 or 2.6 update. The leaker explained that Kazuha will get some dedicated story for his re-run, so players can expect to learn more about Inazuma’s wandering samurai.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is currently rumored to release in February, which means travelers will have time to save up Primogems for his rerelease. If Kazuha’s rerun banner releases in the 2.5 update, then he’ll likely join Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko.

Meanwhile, news surrounding the game’s 2.6 update has remained largely unknown, so we’ll have to wait for miHoYo to announce further news.

Kazuha banner rerun 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Kazuha banner rerun, but miHoYo will reveal these characters when we get closer to his official release date. Kazuha’s previous banner included the following characters:

Rosaria (Cryo)

Bennett (Pyro)

Razor (Electro)

For now, that’s all the information we have on the Kazuha rerun. We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details.

