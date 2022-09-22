Genshin Impact anniversary rewards: Free Primogems, Wishes, Fragile Resin & more

The Genshin Impact anniversary will give Travelers a number of free items, including Primogems and Intertwined Fates as part of the 3.1 update. Here are all the rewards available for the 2nd anniversary.

Genshin Impact will be celebrating its second anniversary with the release of the 3.1 update, which will add Nilou, Cyno, and Candace as playable characters. There’s also the introduction of Weinlesefest – the game’s latest event.

However, aside from these new additions, HoYoverse will be giving players the chance to net themselves some free Primogems and other in-game goodies. So, if you wish to see what all the Genshin Impact anniversary rewards are before the 3.1 patch goes live, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

Genshin Impact anniversary release date

The Genshin Impact anniversary event will release alongside the 3.1 update on September 28, 2022. This will mark the game’s second anniversary, and the free-to-play title will feature numerous events for players to take part in.

Genshin Impact anniversary rewards

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact anniversary will be filled with plenty of free rewards.

To celebrate Genshin Impact’s second anniversary, the developers will bring back the game’s daily log-in rewards. Genshin Impact’s daily log-in gives Travelers access to plenty of free items. These range from Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mora, and other helpful items that can be used to spend on the game’s upcoming banners and level up your Aventure Rank.

Whether you’re aiming to roll on the upcoming Nilou and Cyno banners or holding out for other Sumeru characters, then you’ll want to claim the Genshin Impact anniversary rewards below:

Intertwined Fate ×10

Primogems ×1,600

Fragile Resin ×4, and two unique gadgets

Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper gadget

Cloud Retainer’s Damasked Device

How to claim Genshin Impact anniversary rewards

HoYoverse Claiming the Genshin Impact anniversary rewards is incredibly simple.

In order to claim the Genshin Impact anniversary rewards, you’ll need to log in to the game each day during the 3.1 event. Once you’ve logged into your account, simply head over to the in-game mail to receive your free goodies.

Aside from the daily log-in bonus, HoYoverse will also be hosting the Of Ballads and Brews event, which will include a new four-star weapon, Missive Windspear, along with its exclusive refinement materials.

There’s also the Hyakunin Ikki, Wind Chaser, and Star-Seeker’s Sojurn events, which will also reward Travelers with even more items.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact anniversary event. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates