Genshin Impact Sumeru characters: All upcoming character leaks

James Busby . 4 hours ago

A number of Genshin Impact leaks have uncovered new details on the game’s upcoming Sumeru characters, giving Travelers a sneak peek ahead of their official debut.

The Genshin Impact Sumeru region update will see Travelers embark on a new adventure, with plenty of new characters being added to the game’s ever-growing roster. This new desert-themed location has been highly anticipated and will introduce the game’s first Dendro unit.

While initial Sumeru leaks have previously showcased a number of locations from the new area, we now have some exciting details surrounding upcoming characters that will be making their debut – with information sourced from reliable leaker @GenshinMains, and the subreddit r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks.

Whether you wish to find out the latest details on Sumeru’s units or just want to know who you should be saving your Primogems for, then our character hub has you covered.

Is there a Genshin Impact Sumeru release date?

HoYoverse The Sumeru region will add lots of new characters to Genshin Impact.

The Genshin Impact Sumeru update is rumored to be released alongside the 3.0 update, which will likely go live on August 24, 2022. This means players have a while to wait before they can begin trekking through the new region.

While we don’t have the exact release schedule for all the Sumeru characters, a recent post has translated a number of Genshin Impact leaks that have uncovered some exciting details involving the 3.0 characters.

Kusanali

Element: Dendro

Dendro Weapon: Unknown

First up is the Dendro Archo, Kusanali. This upcoming character is known as the Flower Archon and is the youngest among The Seven. According to the leaker, Kusanali’s attire is similar to that of Paimon’s clothing and features white and grey hair.

While we don’t know anything about her Elemental Skill and Burst, a reference image has begun to circulate online, giving Travelers an early indication of how she could potentially look upon release.

Collei

Element: Dendro

Dendro Weapon: Bow

Collei made her first appearance in the official Genshin Impact manga, and since then, Travelers have been wondering when she’ll make her appearance. Unlike other characters in the game, the 4-star character wasn’t born with any special abilities. In fact, the green-haired girl has special powers that allow her to summon powerful magical abilities.

According to community leaks, Collei’s Elemental skill deals Dendro damage, which sees a boomerang being deployed that damages foes as it returns. During her elemental burst, she will throw a small mechanical cat sidekick that deals Dendro AoE damage when it explodes.

Collei’s passive talent is reported to be the same as Amber’s — decreasing glide stamina for all party members by 20%. Footage of Collei gameplay was recently leaked on Reddit, showing her abilities in action.

Tighnari

Element: Dendro

Dendro Weapon: Bow

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, SaveYourPrimos, has described Tighnari as having a short male model that features a “big ol’ fluffy tail”. UBatcha notes that Tighnari also wields a bow and use the Dendro element to eliminate his foes.

The translated description from Callanthe also notes that the 5-star character’s hair is “dark, short, and straight, with two lime green stripes in his bangs. He is apparently an expert botanist.”

During Tighnari’s elemental skill he will throw an object that deals ranged AoE Dendro damage, and generates a field where enemies enter a state of ‘chaos’. Footage of Tighnari in action was recently leaked on Reddit.

Dori

Element: Electro

Electro Weapon: Claymore

Dori is a new 4-star Electro character. While not much is known about her backstory, it’s confirmed that she works as a traveling merchant and wields a claymore in battle. Her elemental skill summons an elemental turret that deals Electro damage. Upon impact, the turret generates two additional bullets that track down nearby enemies and deal extra damage.

You can check out some of Dori’s gameplay in the leaked footage below.

Nilou

Element: Hydro

Hydro Weapon: Unknown

Nilou is currently rumored to be a Hydro girl who is renowned for her intricate dances and lifesaving healing abilities. Interestingly, this new support is said to have horns that bare a striking similarity to Azhdaha’s – the game’s ancient earth dragon.

Niluo’s elemental burst ability was recently revealed in leaked gameplay footage on Reddit.

Cyno

HoYoverse Cyno is speculated to release in Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update.

Element: Electro

Electro Weapon: Polearm

Cyno was first shown in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, which showcased a number of upcoming characters. Unlike other characters in this list, HoYoverse has released official art of this upcoming character.

The Sumeru academic appears to hold a Polearm and features an Anubis-themed headpiece, which features ornate golden symbols. Meanwhile, his cloak has flowing blue tassels and he appears to be wearing a Shendyt – apparel that was common during Ancient Egypt. According to a recent Reddit post, Cyno’s element is Electro.

Scaramouche

HoYoverse Scaramouche is one of the most highly anticipated character releases.

Element: Unknown

Unknown Weapon: Unknown

It’s currently rumored that Scaramouche commands an Electro Vision, which is denoted by his purple and black color scheme. The emblem on his chest also has a striking resemblance to the Electro symbol.

Travelers have been waiting for Scaramouche to be playable ever since his first appearance in 1.1, but HoYoverse has yet to release any official details. As the sixth member of the Fatui’s Eleven Harbingers, Scaramouche is no stranger to battle.

Quite how he’ll use his abilities in combat remains to be seen, but hopefully, further details will be announced as we get closer to the 3.0 release date.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about all the named Sumeru characters in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

