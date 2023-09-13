Genshin Impact 4.2 update: Leaks, character banners & more

The Genshin Impact 4.2 update is right around the corner, bringing with it a new 5-star and eagerly anticipated reruns of fan-favorite characters. So, here’s everything we currently know about the future update.

While Genshin Impact players are currently gearing up for the 4.1 livestream, that hasn’t stopped details of the upcoming 4.2 update cropping up. With the likes of Furina and a rumored Childe-themed boss fight on the way, the Genshin IImpact 4.2 update is certainly one to look out for.

After all, the game’s Fontaine region is still filled with mystery and new characters to meet. So, if you wish to get a glimpse of the latest update before its release or wish to see what future banners hold, then be sure to check out our 4.2 hub for all the latest details.

Contents

No, HoYoverse has not given details regarding the Genshin Impact 4.2 release date. However, the 4.1 update is expected to release on September 27, 2023. So, with each update cycle lasting around six weeks, it’s safe to assume that we’ll see the 4.2 update released in early November.

Genshin Impact 4.2 banners

HoYoverse Furina could make her debut in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

According to reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Uncle YC, the 4.2 banners will include Furina and Ayato, while Baizhu and Cyno will also be available. While not much is known about Furina, we do know that she is the current Hydro Archon of Fontaine.

HoYoverse will likely reveal more information about Furina and the upcoming banners in the months to come, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as further details are announced.

Genshin Impact 4.2 enemies

Current Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks have revealed that Childe’s whale summon could be one of the main bosses. This certainly seems outlandish but given the whale is a hydro summon, it’s not completely absurd either.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, a concept for a new enemy has also surfaced. The image above seems to be of a shadowy figure, who goes by the name Ptakhur. Quite what weapon and element they’ll use remains to be seen, but Ptakhur does have similar design aspects to Iniquitous Baptist.

This means they could wield a variety of elements. As always, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt and could change before release.

While you wait for the Genshin Impact 4.2 release date, why not check out our Genshin Impact page for the latest news and guides on the game?

