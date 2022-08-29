Genshin Impact Version 3.1 details: Release date, character banners, events, more

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks have begun to pour in, revealing a number of exciting details for the next update. Here’s everything you need to know, including the rumored release date, character leaks, and more.

While Travelers are still busy delving into the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, that hasn’t stopped a number of 3.1 leaks from cropping up online. The main highlight of the game’s upcoming patch is the release of Cyno, Nilou, Candace – three upcoming Sumeru characters.

Aside from these three units, the 3.1 update will also introduce a new permanent game mode that players will be able to take part in. So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to Genshin Impact in Version 3.1, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Contents

Genshin Impact 3.1 release date

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact 3.1 release date is on the horizon.

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update will go live on September 28, 2022.

This means Travelers have plenty of time to save Primogems for the upcoming character banners. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear official details from the developers.

Genshin Impact 3.1 banners

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.1 will include new banner characters.

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal the 3.1 banners, current leaks indicate that Nilou, Cyno, znd Candace will make their debut. Quite which order these three units will release in remains to be seen, but the developers will reveal further information when the 3.1 livestream goes live in the weeks to come.

Genshin Impact 3.1 events

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.1 will feature new and past events.

According to Project Celestia, the event for the 3.1 update is the celebration of Weinlesefest. This event is said to have “voiced dialogue from almost all playable Mondstadt characters.”

Details on what the event entails remain unknown, but the leaker did note that players would be able to claim the Shifting Windblade Polearm as a reward. There’s also the inclusion of the “Windfield Maze”, another new event that Travelers can take part in during the 3.1 update.

Reruns of the Hyakunin Ikki, a team-switching combat mode, and Shadow of the Ancients, an exploration challenge will also return. Lastly, a new 7-day log-in event is also rumored to go live (Path of Gleaming Jade), which will reward Travelers with a variety of items.

Of course, like all leaks, these events could change before the 3.1 release date. Be sure to check back here for regular updates.

New Genshin Impact 3.1 game modes

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.1 is rumored to include a TCG game mode.

One of the most exciting leaks surrounding the 3.1 update is the inclusion of a new permanent game mode. According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Mero, the new TCG mode will enable Travelers to play card games against AI opponents and other players.

This is obviously huge news for Genshin Impact players who have been calling for permanent end-game content. Quite how Travelers will acquire cards and battle their foes remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have.

Genshin Impact 3.1 updated Sumeru map

As of writing, only a small portion of Sumeru is currently explorable. However, the 3.1 leaks have shown that large sections of the region’s desert will now be fully explorable, giving Travelers even greater freedom. Due to the overall size of this vast desert, it will likely feature huge amounts of collectibles and new enemy types.

Genshin Impact 3.1 enemies

In the footage posted above, one Genshin Impact leaker has revealed a number of new enemy types that will make their debut in the 3.1 update. Not only do they look incredibly dangerous, but they appear to have a lot of AoE abilities that hit a large area. This means Travelers will need to time their dodge perfectly in order to avoid an early demise.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about Genshin Impact 3.1. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

How to get Mora | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | All Dendro characters | Is Genshin Impact on Steam? | Genshin Impact pick rates