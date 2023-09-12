Genshin Impact free Primogems revealed for 4.1 update

Wondering how many free Primogems you can get in Genshin Impact 4.1? Well, one handy infographic has revealed how many could be available in the upcoming update.

The Genshin Impact 4.1 update is on the horizon and many Travelers will be saving up their Primogems for the Neuvillette and Wriothesley banners. Primogems are one of the most important currencies in Genshin Impact as they enable Travelers to exchange them for Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fate Fates.

This special currency can then be used to roll on the current Genshin Impact banner, enabling you to unlock powerful 5-stars characters. After all, having access to the best Genshin Impact characters can certainly aid you on your quest to beat the game’s Spiral Abyss and farm the best Artifact sets faster.

So, if you’re wondering how many Primogems you could get in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update, then you’ll want to check out our guide below.

Genshin Impact 4.1 free Primogems

According to an infographic posted on X, Travelers can expect to get their hands on 16,680 free Primogems in the 4.1 update. This translates to 104 free Intertwined Fates, which can be used to roll on the upcoming Neuvillette and Wriothesley banners.

Those who purchase the Blessing of the Welkin Moon will get 20,880 Primogems, while Travelers with the Welkin Moon and Premium battle pass will receive 22,200 Primogems.

The above figures translate to 130 and 138 Intertwined Fates, which will give Travelers a few extra pulls over their F2P counterparts. It’s important to note, that the above figures are estimations based on Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the 4.1 update.

As with any Genshin Impact leaks or rumors, the above should be taken with a grain of salt, but if this infographic is accurate, then players will certainly be able to purchase plenty of Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates.

Now that you know how many Primogems you could get in the 4.1 update, make sure you head over to our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news on the upcoming update.

