Genshin Impact 4.4 update: Leaks, character banners & more

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information surrounding the upcoming 4.4 update, bringing with it a new 5-star and location. So, here’s everything we currently know about the future update.

While Genshin Impact players are currently delving into the new 4.1 banners and events, that hasn’t stopped details of the upcoming 4.4 update from being uncovered. New information surrounding the game’s release of Chenyu Vale and Madame Ping has surfaced, giving Travelers a sneak peek before their official release.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 4.4 update – including the release window, banner characters, and Chenyu Vale location debut.

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact 4.4 release date is still a while away.

No, HoYoverse has not given details regarding the Genshin Impact 4.4 release date. However, with each major update cycle lasting around six weeks, it’s safe to assume that the Genshin Impact 4.4 update will be released in January 2024.

Of course, this is only an educated guess and the devs could push the release back or forward. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as further details are released.

Genshin Impact 4.4 banner characters

According to a recent Genshin Impact leak, Madame Ping will be the featured 5-star in the 4.4 update. It’s rumored that she will replace Cloud Retainer, who was previously thought to be the main 5-star banner character in the 4.4 update.

There’s also the addition of a new 4-star character, who currently goes by the name of Liondancer. While there is no information on either character’s kit, we do know that Madame Ping was an Adeptus who is believed to have fought in the Archon War.

Meanwhile, Cloud Retainer is one of the game’s current Adepti who holds an incredible wealth of knowledge and power. Genshin Impact leaker, Uncle A, also gave a description of the character’s design, further supporting that her release is imminent.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, this banner information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.4 new location

One of the main additions to the Genshin Impact 4.4 update is Chenyu Vale, a location that is said to lie between Fontaine and Sumeru. Chenyu Vale is said to feature “many mountains [and] rivers” and has a “relatively humid” climate.

According to one Genshin Impact leaker, the new location will also feature a “Special Offering Mechanism” that Travelers can use to offer “Blue Carp” to the Spirit Jade. Once this has been done, special blessings will then be given to the player.

The overall size of Chenyu Vale remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the details we have on this new area.

Ganyu skin & Xingqiu skin

Reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Tao, has revealed that both Ganyu and Xingqiu will be getting skins in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. This will mark the first time both characters have received alternate outfits, so you may want to start saving up those Genesis Crystals. You can read about both skins via our Ganyu skin and Xingqiu skin hubs.

For more Genshin Impact news, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest updates.

