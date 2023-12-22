Genshin Impact leak reveals free Primogems for 4.4 update

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed the free Primogems Travelers can get in the upcoming 4.4 update.

The Genshin Impact 4.4 update will release in January 2024 and while fans are still delving into the 4.3 update, that hasn’t stopped new details from leaking. While the release of Xianyun and Gaming headlines the update, many Travelers will be wondering how many free Primogems HoYoverse will be giving out to the community.

After all, exploring Chenyu Vale with the game’s latest banner characters is certainly a tantalizing prospect. So, whether you’re aiming to pull for Xianyun and Gaming, or simply wish to save your Primogems for future use, then our 4.4 Primogems guide has you covered.

Genshin Impact 4.4 free Primogems

According to a leak posted on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page, Travelers can expect to get their hands on 3,155 free Primogems in the 4.4 update. This equates to 19 free Intertwined Fates.

The vast majority of these Primogems come from the upcoming Lantern Rite festival, which will include plenty of minigames for players to take part in. The leaker also notes that the Chenyu Vale area will feature World Quests that will reward Travelers with 460 Primos.

There are also 49 new achievements and the Xianyun Story Quest to look forward to as well. While this figure may seem a little low at first glance, this figure does exclude map chests. This means that the final amount of Primogems will be much higher, especially when you combine the new Spiral Abyss floors.

So, there you have it, that’s all the estimated Primogems for the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

