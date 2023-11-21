Genshin Impact free Primogems revealed for 4.3 update

Are you wondering how many free Primogems you could get in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update? Well, one handy infographic has revealed how many could be available in the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact often gives Travelers free Primogems through codes, web events, and livestreams. However, the bulk of Primos are handed out during new updates, where new events and Spiral Abyss Floors are added.

With the Genshin Impact 4.3 update on the horizon, many Travelers will be wondering how many Primogems HoYoverse will be handing out. After all, this currency enables players to roll on the game’s banners – an area that’s important for those who wish to unlock new units like Navia and Chevreuse.

So, if you’re wondering how many Primogems you could get in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update, then you’ll want to check out our guide below.

Genshin Impact 4.3 free Primogems

According to an infographic posted on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page, Travelers can expect to get their hands on 8,195 free Primogems in the 4.3 update. This equates to 51 free Intertwined Fates.

These Fates can then be used to roll on the upcoming Navia and Chevreuse banners, which is a bonus to any Traveler looking to add a new character to their rosters.

Meanwhile, players who purchase the Blessing of the Welkin Moon will get 12,395 Primogems, while Travelers with the Welkin Moon and Premium battle pass will receive a total of 13,715 Primos.

The above figures translate to 77 and 85 Intertwined Fates, giving you a few extra pulls over the F2P option. It’s important to note, that this is only an estimation and the amount of Primogems can fluctuate. This is especially true when HoYoverse releases new Genshin Impact codes and web events.

So, there you have it, that’s the estimated Primogems for the Genshin Impact 4.3 update. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

