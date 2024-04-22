Is Lyney worth pulling in Genshin Impact version 4.6?

Lyney is a 5-star Pyro DPS unit that’s receiving a rerun in Genshin Impact version 4.6. Here is whether you should pull for him or not.

Lyney received his first-ever banner in Genshin Impact version 4.0, which marked the release of Fontaine. His banner sales weren’t the best, but that was mostly because players were saving for Neuvillette and Furina.

This leads to the question of whether he is worth pulling in version 4.6. Additionally, he is getting paired beside Arlecchino’s banner, which significantly hurts his priority in a popularity contest. Therefore, the discussion is based solely on studying his kit and measuring his strength in the current meta.

Here is what you need to know about whether you should be pulling Lyney in version 4.6.

HoYoverse Lyney will receive a rerun in Genshin Impact version 4.6

Should you pull for Lyney in Genshin Impact version 4.6?

No, Lyney is not worth pulling in Genshin Impact version 4.6. Even though Lyney can deal a lot of damage, he has a pretty restricted use. Most of Lyney’s power comes from his passive called Conclusive Ovation.

Lyney gains around 60% bonus DMG whenever hitting a unit that has been affected by the Pyro element. His damage is further enhanced by 20% for every Pyro unit in the party other than Lyney. Therefore, he needs a mono-Pyro team to be useful in combat.

While this is not too bad, you are restricted to where and how you will be able to use Lyney in Genshin Impact. If the Spiral Abyss has a single enemy that’s immune to Pyro damage, your entire Lyney team will become useless. Also, you will be unable to use Furina and Yelan alongside Lyney, who are two of the strongest supports in the game.

Finally, Arlecchino is releasing alongside Lyney, who is a much more versatile and unique unit in Genshin Impact. So, if you’re looking for a Pyro DPS in version 4.6, you will gain more by spending your hard-earned Primogems on Arlecchino.

