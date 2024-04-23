Is Wanderer worth pulling in Genshin Impact Version 4.6?

Wanderer is set to receive his long-awaited rerun in Genshin Impact Version 4.6. Here is whether you should pull for him or not in the current meta.

Wanderer’s kit has a floating mechanic where you can fly around for a short duration while dealing damage to enemies. This part of his kit makes him a very fun character to play with regardless of whether you are a new player or a veteran.

However, alongside Wanderer, Version 4.6 will also feature the first-ever banner for Arlecchino alongside reruns for Baizhu and Lyney. Hence, if you are a free-to-play player, you will have to make a choice on whom to skip.

Article continues after ad

Here is what you need to know about pulling for Wanderer in Genshin Impact Version 4.6.

HoYoverse Wanderer is returning in Genshin Impact Version 4.6

Should you pull for Wanderer in Genshin Impact Version 4.6?

No, Wanderer is not worth pulling in Genshin Impact Version 4.6. It is important to mention here that he is fun to play. He has a unique mechanic where pressing upon pressing E, Wanderer will start floating in the air. In this state, his basic attacks are enhanced and deal quite a lot of damage.

Article continues after ad

However, if you want to make Wanderer viable in Genshin Impact, you need to invest a lot into building him. He is one of those units that needs picture-perfect stats and artifacts to become viable. You will have to spend hours farming artifacts so that you can maintain a good enough Crit ratio while also maintaining his other stats.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Wanderer also relies on a very restrictive team composition as you need to run Bennett and Faruzan to make him viable. Faruzan in particular is a dedicated support for Wanderer and you need to build her and ideally get her to Constellation 6.

Finally, Wanderer performs best when you have a 5-star weapon on him. While 4-star weapons like Widsith are not bad, he won’t be as viable in Spiral Abyss without a 5-star weapon. Therefore, you will be forced to pull in the weapon banner, spending valuable resources in the process.

Article continues after ad

All things considered, you’ll be better off pulling for Arlecchino instead or just saving your Primogems for Clorinde who is receiving a banner in Version 4.7.

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact codes | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Can you play Genshin Impact on Mac? | Games like Genshin Impact