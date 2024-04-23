GamingGenshin Impact

Is Wanderer worth pulling in Genshin Impact Version 4.6?

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse

Wanderer is set to receive his long-awaited rerun in Genshin Impact Version 4.6. Here is whether you should pull for him or not in the current meta.

Wanderer’s kit has a floating mechanic where you can fly around for a short duration while dealing damage to enemies. This part of his kit makes him a very fun character to play with regardless of whether you are a new player or a veteran.

However, alongside Wanderer, Version 4.6 will also feature the first-ever banner for Arlecchino alongside reruns for Baizhu and Lyney. Hence, if you are a free-to-play player, you will have to make a choice on whom to skip.

Here is what you need to know about pulling for Wanderer in Genshin Impact Version 4.6.

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Wanderer is returning in Genshin Impact Version 4.6

Should you pull for Wanderer in Genshin Impact Version 4.6?

No, Wanderer is not worth pulling in Genshin Impact Version 4.6. It is important to mention here that he is fun to play. He has a unique mechanic where pressing upon pressing E, Wanderer will start floating in the air. In this state, his basic attacks are enhanced and deal quite a lot of damage.

However, if you want to make Wanderer viable in Genshin Impact, you need to invest a lot into building him. He is one of those units that needs picture-perfect stats and artifacts to become viable. You will have to spend hours farming artifacts so that you can maintain a good enough Crit ratio while also maintaining his other stats.

Additionally, Wanderer also relies on a very restrictive team composition as you need to run Bennett and Faruzan to make him viable. Faruzan in particular is a dedicated support for Wanderer and you need to build her and ideally get her to Constellation 6.

Finally, Wanderer performs best when you have a 5-star weapon on him. While 4-star weapons like Widsith are not bad, he won’t be as viable in Spiral Abyss without a 5-star weapon. Therefore, you will be forced to pull in the weapon banner, spending valuable resources in the process.

All things considered, you’ll be better off pulling for Arlecchino instead or just saving your Primogems for Clorinde who is receiving a banner in Version 4.7.

Genshin Impact codes | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Can you play Genshin Impact on Mac? | Games like Genshin Impact

About The Author

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com

keep reading
A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Is Lyney worth pulling in Genshin Impact version 4.6?
Rishov Mukherjee
An image of Genshin Impact Phantom of the Night key art.
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact Phantom of the Night Event: Dates, how to play & rewards
Tyler Constable
A screenshot of Clorinde from Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact 4.7 update: Leaks and everything we know
Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact leak indicates new Spiral Abyss content in version 4.7
Rishov Mukherjee

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.