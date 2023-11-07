Genshin Impact 4.3 update: Leaks, characters, and more

Genshin Impact 4.3 update is still a month and a half away from release. However, there is a decent amount of information available surrounding the update. Here is everything that you need to know about version 4.3.

Genshin Impact 4.2 releases on November 8, 2023, where Furina, the Hydro Archon is set to become playable in the game. However, leaks regarding version 4.3 have started to arrive with some official information available as well.

Additionally, fans have a habit of planning beforehand in case they decide to pull for characters in future patches. Therefore, if you are one of those players, we have got you covered.

Here is everything you need to know about Genshin Impact version 4.3 so far.

Contents

HoYoverse Genshin Impact version 4.3 details are being revealed

No, there is no official release date for Genshin Impact version 4.3. However, you can expect the update to be released sometime around the middle of December.

Genshin Impact version 4.3 characters

HoYoverse has officially announced two characters who will be alongside Genshin Impact version 4.3. The two characters are:

However, leakers have claimed that alongside the aforementioned characters, Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Albedo will be getting reruns. Unfortunately, there is no information on the 4-star characters.

Genshin Impact 4.3 artifact set

Genshin Impact leakers have claimed that there will be a brand new artifact set in version 4.3. The names of the artifact sets are unknown, but there is information on their effects. The function of the artifact sets has been presented below:

Crystal Attacker set Convert Overheals to buffs

These leaks are subject to change and you should consider it with a grain of salt.

This is all that we know about version update 4.3 so far. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

