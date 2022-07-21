Comic-Con 2022: All the big trailers and announcements

Chris Tilly . 5 minutes ago

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is upon us, with the big studios bringing their movies and shows to this celebration of all things geeky and fun.

We’ll be covering the convention by posting news stories and reactions to the most exciting announcements as well as the best clips and trailers that debut.

And you don’t have to hunt for those pieces, as we’ll gather them all together here, splitting the stories into TV and Movies. So bookmark this page and return for the very best of Comic-Con.

TV trailers and announcements at Comic-Con 2022

First to drop is a House of the Dragon trailer that promises political intrigue comparable to the show from which it’s spinning off, Game of Thrones.

More to follow, including The Sandman, The Walking Dead, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the National Treasure show, and a bunch of Star Trek announcements.

Movie trailers and announcements at Comic-Con 2022

Warner Bros. is championing DC movies, with Dwayne Johnson presenting Black Adam footage and Zachary Levi doing the same with the new Shazam. Plus we’ll get an answer to the question everyone’s asking this week: Is Henry Cavill returning as Superman?

As for Disney, they’ve got a Marvel Studios panel that’s the show’s hot ticket. Little is known about this one at present, with the official SDCC site stating: “Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.” Though these are our predictions for the panel.

As with TV, there will be more to follow as-and-when San Diego Comic-Con 2022 properly gets going tonight.

What is San Diego Comic-Con?

San Diego Comic-Con is the biggest comic/tv/film convention in the world. The show kicked off in 1969, but officially become the San Diego Comic-Con – or SDCC – in 1973.

An early home for the convention was the El Cortez Hotel in downtown San Diego. The show then moved to the Convention and Performing Arts Center, before rooting itself at the newly opened San Diego Convention Center in 1991.

Attendance has topped 130,000 in recent years, with SDCC filling that Convention Center as well as scores of satellite locations like hotels, bars, and even parks.

When is San Diego Comic-Con?

San Diego Comic-Con is at the end of July every year. Meaning the 2022 edition has already started thanks to “Preview Night” on Wednesday, July 20.

But the convention proper begins today – July 21 – and runs until Sunday – July 24.

As previously mentioned, there are hundreds of panels and events all over town for the duration of the show, but if you check out our San Diego Comic-Con schedule, you can see that most of the big TV and Movie announcements happen on Saturday. Which well then get posted here as-and-when they happen.