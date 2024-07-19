Don’t panic about Dafne Keen’s Deadpool & Wolverine cameo being spoiled – something bigger is coming

If you can smell chimichangas, gunpowder, and the unmistakable musk of a Canadian, it must mean one thing: we’re just one week away from Deadpool and Wolverine’s release.

Yes, that’s right, the latest MCU movie is nearly upon us, and to celebrate this momentous occasion, Marvel’s gone and ‘ruined things’ by releasing a new Deadpool and Wolverine trailer that spoils a major cameo in the film.

Specifically, we’re talking about the return of Laura, aka X-23 (Dafne Keen), the clone/daughter (it’s complicated, OK) of Wolverine, who we last saw burying her poor papa at the end of Logan.

The revelation of Laura’s return has sent shockwaves through the Marvel community, who were stunned to see the studio spoil what could have been one of the biggest surprises in the history of superhero movies. It would be like revealing that Doc Ock and the other Spider-Man villains were returning in No Way Home before the film was even released.

Shock horror!

Oh wait, they did do that, didn’t they?

Yeah, I hate to break it to you, but just because we’ve had one cameo ‘ruined’ doesn’t mean that there aren’t other surprises on the way. Just like how in No Way Home, we knew the supervillains were back but didn’t know Peter 2 and Peter 3 would appear.

How can I be so confident of more cameos? Well, already, scoopers across the internet are telling us that their sources (who go to another school in Canada and totally exist) have told them there’s loads of fun stuff in the film that no one knows about and that we shouldn’t worry about this reveal.

Of course, I don’t need people with cartoon Twitter avatars to tell me this. Nor do I need the startlingly specific mutant power to see what happens in films where the main characters wear spandex. No, I know that there’ll be bigger surprises in Deadpool and Wolverine because I’ve seen a Marvel movie before, and that’s how these things work.

You have seen a Marvel movie before right?

Marvel Studios

Marvel always does this. They put a cameo in the trailer to get casual fans intrigued, and then there’s almost always a bigger surprise appearance in the second or third act that gets hardcore fans frothing at the mouth. It’s part of the strategy at this point, and I’m surprised people get so exercised over what’s essentially standard movie marketing at this point.

Yes, I know having cameos like this is irritating for people who’ve already bought the ticket, written the Letterboxd review, and got their ‘#Deapool&Wolverine’ tweet ready in drafts, but this isn’t about getting you into the cinema. It’s about getting casual fans who like the look of that ‘Wolf-erine flick’ but want to know if the ‘little kid’ from the last one will be back. What I’m saying is that you don’t don’t worry. Marvel’s got an ace up its sleeve.

Now, I don’t know what the ace in Deadpool and Wolverine is. Maybe we’ll get the old X-Men squad back together? Maybe Logan and Wade will fall into the X-Men ‘97 universe? Perhaps Reynolds will go 20 minutes without advertising his gin?

At the time of writing, there’s no way to know what a big shocking thing it will be. Still, I promise you this. There’ll be a bigger surprise in the film that X-23 returns, and you’ll love it more than you loved it when Reed Richards turned up in Multiverse of Madness… Oh yeah, I know you pretended you didn’t like that on social media, but be honest with me, you loved it, didn’t you?

