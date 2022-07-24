Marvel announces two Avengers movies in one year

Sam Comrie . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been revealed at San Diego Comic Con 2022, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

After the Infinity Saga changed the lives of Marvel fans forever, Kevin Feige has given San Diego Comic-Con attendees an ultimate glimpse into the future of Marvel Studios upcoming projects.

Now, as MCU officially heads into the “Multiverse Saga”, Phase Six of the MCU will introduce a revamped Avengers team to fight an immense threat bigger than Thanos himself.

Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars confirmed for MCU Phase Six

While many hoped that the Fantastic Four would debut in the MCU sooner, their presence will be a landmark event as it kicks off Phase Six – and we haven’t even gotten to Phase Five yet.

Marvel’s favorite family will expand the possibilities of the MCU, as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm embark on their debut adventure.

Avengers fan rejoice, as it has been finally confirmed that the long rumored Secret Wars movie is in the works. Kevin Feige announced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will be the MCU’s next gargantuan event, big enough to surpass the Infinity Saga.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit cinemas on May 2, 2025, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025 – that’s two major Avengers movies in the space of one year.

Kang The Conqueror is confirmed to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, signalling that his involvement with the MCU is far greater than we could have anticipated.

With Phase Five bringing in a new version of Blade and the great Charlie Cox back as Daredevil, the “Multiverse Saga” will gather our heroes together across a range of cosmic shattering adventures in theaters and on Disney+.