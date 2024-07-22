San Diego Comic-Con 2024 schedule: When and where to find all panels at SDCC

If you’re a fan of comic books, superheroes, and general geeky goodness, San Diego Comic-Con is the place to be. Here are the details of all the panels on the SDCC schedule this year.

Every year, SDCC delivers the biggest and best news on upcoming superhero movies. From staples like Marvel and DC, to more outlandish franchises like The Boys, and even animated adventures, there’s something for everyone.

The SDCC schedule for 2024 promises to tell us more about Marvel’s Phase 6, and there’s the fifth and final season of The Boys to worry about, too.

Article continues after ad

But, aside from the big hitters, Hall H is set to be stacked with all the nerdiest news and epic sci-fi movie updates. Here’s what’s popping, and when, and where.

Thursday, July 25

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be the star attraction as they descend on Hall H to discuss their new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Studios

To celebrate the Deadpool 3 release date, the stars will be joined by director Shawn Levy and MCU king, Kevin Feige. We’ve already had a sneak peek of Deadpool & Wolverine, but fans at SDCC may get even more clues as to what the film has to offer.

Article continues after ad

Here at Dexerto, we’re going all in for Deadpool Day. We’ll have a review, tons of explainers, and a list of all the Easter eggs to keep you occupied if you’re not at SDCC.

Away from Marvel, there is a small Star Wars presence dropping in Ballroom 20, with a panel moderated by Patton Oswalt. But, if you’re hoping for news on upcoming Star Wars movies you may be disappointed, as it looks like it’ll be focused on books and comics.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full schedule for the day:

11:45am – 12:45pm — Transformers One (Hall H)

1:00pm – 2:00pm – Celebrating 25 Years of SpongeBob Squarepants (Hall H)

2:15pm – 3:15pm — Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Hall H)

2:15pm – 3:15pm — Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Room 6BCF)

3:00pm – 4:00pm — Behind the action of Peacock’s gladiator epic Those About to Die (Ballroom 20)

3:30pm – 4:30pm — What We Do in the Shadows Farewell Kickoff (Hall H)

4:15pm – 5:15pm — Star Wars: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away (Ballroom 20)

6:30pm – 7:30pm — Deadpool & Wolverine (Hall H)

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Friday, July 26

Friday is a big day on the SDCC schedule for fans of The Boys, Lord of the Rings, and the Alien franchise.

Prime Video

The fourth season ended in explosive fashion, so we are hoping for any crumbs of information about The Boys Season 5. We know Gen V Season 2 is coming first, though, so maybe we’ll get more details on that.

With Rings of Power Season 2 arriving at the end of August, followers of the prequel series are eager to get some updates, and Amazon looks set to deliver.

Article continues after ad

We are very excited (and terrified) about the Alien: Romulus release date coming up, too, and the cast and crew of that new movie have a big slot in Hall H on the Friday evening.

Here’s the full schedule for the day:

10am – 11am — The Boys (Hall H)

11:05am – 12:15pm — The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Hall H)

1pm — Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators (Indigo Ballroom)

2:30pm — Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Room 5AB)

5:15 pm – 6:15pm — Alien: Romulus (Hall H)

5:45pm – 6:45pm — Dexter: Original Sin (Ballroom 20)

8:15pm – 9:15pm — Harley Quinn & Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Panel (Room 6BCF)

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Saturday, July 27

All eyes are on Marvel on Saturday evening, as Kevin Feige brings special guests to talk about the MCU.

Marvel

We aren’t expecting any new projects to be announced as Marvel focuses on the slate it already has. So, there’s sure to be word on Avengers 5, Secret Wars, The Fantastic Four, and the much-maligned Blade.

DC is starting over with James Gunn’s new universe, but there’s still the small matter of The Penguin TV show. The upcoming series has its own panel in the SDCC schedule, featuring Colin Farrell (virtually) and Cristin Milioti (in person).

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full schedule for the day:

10:00am – 10:45am — Ghosts (Ballroom 20)

10:00am – 11:00am — My Adventures With Superman (Indigo Ballroom)

11:15am – 12:15pm — Everybody Still Hates Chris (Indigo Ballroom)

11:15am – 12:15pm — Superman & Lois (Hall H)

1:45pm – 3:15pm — The Star Trek Universe (Hall H)

2:45pm – 3:45pm — Batman: Caped Crusader (Room 6BCF)

4:45pm – 5:45pm — The Penguin Panel (Hall H)

6:00pm – 7:00pm — Marvel Studios (Hall H)

6:45pm — From (Indigo Ballroom)

Article continues after ad

Before the big event kicks off, you’ll be able to take a look at our SDCC predictions. And, once the show gets underway, we’ll be collecting all the big announcements in one handy guide.

Article continues after ad

For more on the SDCC schedule, check out all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows, or dive into From Season 3. We’ve got more on Dexter: Original Sin and Transformers One, too. The entire SDCC schedule also has details on gaming, various industry talks, and memorabilia.