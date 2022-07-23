Netflix’s The Sandman unveils new trailer at Comic-Con

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Netflix’s The Sandman, a live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book, has released a new trailer at Comic-Con.

The Sandman is one of the most famous graphic novels ever written, and yet, it’s mostly resided in development hell through several attempts to adapt it for the screen since the 1990s.

Back in 2014, a feature film adaptation seemed to gain momentum at Warner Bros., with Joseph Gordon-Levitt tapped to star and possibly direct. In the end, he dropped out due to creative differences and it was back to the drawing board.

Fortunately, Netflix came to the rescue. After some much hassle trying to nail the perfect Sandman movie, the streaming platform signed a deal with Warner Bros. to produce a live-action series, with Gaiman aboard as an executive producer.

Netflix releases new trailer for The Sandman at Comic-Con

The long-awaited show got a brand-new trailer today as part of The Sandman’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

An official synopsis reads: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

If it sounds a bit vague, it’s because it’s impossible to condense The Sandman into a bite-sized summary. The show stars Morpheus, also known as Dream and the titular Sandman, the master and living embodiment of dreams, nearly as old as time itself.

He’s one of the seven Endless – along with Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, and Destruction – and the show’s first season appears to be adapting Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House, following Dream after he’s kidnapped by occultists.

The Sandman is due to hit Netflix on August 5.