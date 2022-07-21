San Diego Comic-Con 2022 schedule

Chris Tilly . 1 hour ago

Comic-Con is back, with the biggest movies, TV shows, and comics hitting San Diego for four days of news, trailers, and announcements.

We don’t know specifics of what is happening at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but we do have an inkling of what might make the headlines.

Marvel and DC take center stage on Saturday. Warner Bros. kicks off the Comic-Con schedule with a panel about Black Adam and Shazam, and maybe even some Henry Cavill/Superman news. While Marvel ends the day with all things MCU.

But there’s more than just superhero movies at Comic-Con, and we’ll be writing and reacting to panels on everything from Sandman and The Walking Dead to new shows in the Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones universes. With the following the biggest and best of what we’re expecting to see.

Thursday San Diego Comic-Con schedule

The following is what we’ll be covering on Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con, with panel descriptions taken from the official SDCC site.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

12pm-1pm Pacific Time

Paramount Pictures and eOne bring a panel discussion and footage presentation with the cast and filmmakers.

National Treasure: Edge of History

2.15pm-3.15pm Pacific Time

The cast and executive producers share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Disney+ Original series National Treasure: Edge of History, which is an expansion of the hit film franchise. Series regulars Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, and Lyndon Smith and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley gather to discuss this upcoming action-adventure series.

Inside Severance

3.30pm-4.30pm Pacific Time

Executive producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson, and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, and Jen Tullock sit down with Patton Oswalt to share “innie” secrets from Season 1 of the Apple TV+ critically acclaimed series.

Friday San Diego Comic-Con schedule

The following is what we’ll be covering on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con, with panel descriptions taken from the official SDCC site.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

10.30am-1pm Pacific Time

Prime Video’s new series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, from the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map. Meet cast members Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafidin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, and Owain Arthur along with showrunners JD Payne, Patrick McKay, and EP Lindsey Weber.

Marvel Studios

11.45am-1.15pm Pacific Time

Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and special guests dive into all things animation with exclusive looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If…? Season 2, and more.

AMC’s The Walking Dead

1.30pm-2.30pm Pacific Time

Cast and creatives of the flagship series The Walking Dead discuss the highly anticipated remaining episodes of the decade-long apocalyptic drama. Celebrate the monumental journey of this beloved series and characters as we follow their arcs in the final eight episodes of this epic final season coming to AMC and AMC+ this fall. Plus, a look at the official trailer for the upcoming final episodes.

Saturday San Diego Comic-Con schedule

The following is what we’ll be covering on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, with panel descriptions taken from the official SDCC site.

Warner Bros. Theatrical

10.15am-11.15pm Pacific Time

Warner Bros. Pictures returns to Comic-Con International: San Diego, continuing the studio’s tradition of bringing the fans an exciting Hall H presentation. This year’s lineup: the highly anticipated Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with huge stars Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, and more.

House of the Dragon

11.30am-12.30pm Pacific Time

Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the HBO Original series House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. The series debut’s August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. Panelists include co-creator/executive producer George R. R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, and Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower). Moderated by Jason Concepcion (podcast host).

Star Trek Universe

12.15pm-2.15pm Pacific Time

The Star Trek Universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the casts and executive producers from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to discuss the latest seasons of their hit series and tease what’s ahead, along with a few reveals and surprises.

The Sandman

2.30pm-3.30pm Pacific Time

Prepare to enter The Dreaming as the live-action adaptation of Neil’s Gaiman’s beloved DC comic series arrives in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con. There is another world that awaits us when we close our eyes and sleep – a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of 10 epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Be among the first to find out what’s in store for the groundbreaking series, as well as some Comic-Con exclusives and surprises. This will be a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers.

Marvel Studios

5pm-6pm Pacific Time

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Finally, with information thin on the ground regarding that Marvel Studios panel, here’s what we think might happen during the hour.