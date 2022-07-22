Prey director says Predator prequel is inspired by Mad Max: Fury Road

Cameron Frew . 1 hour ago

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has compared his Predator prequel to the nonstop action of Mad Max: Fury Road.

For better or worse, each Predator movie has brought something unique to the table. The original, bicep-popping classic has all the hallmarks of a cheesy ’80s action movie… until it doesn’t. Predator 2 manages to stage the hunt against the backdrop of a war between drug cartels in Los Angeles.

Alien vs. Predator had its moments; watching the Predators nearly wipe out every Xenomorph was great. Predators took the franchise back to basics with a more dystopian edge, and at least The Predator tried to further the lore, even if it all felt a bit silly.

Prey is the first entry in the series in four years, and it’s heading back beyond Predator to the monster’s roots in the Comanche Nation – and if there’s one thing we can expect, it’s action.

Prey director says it’s inspired by Mad Mad: Fury Road

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who earlier helmed 10 Cloverfield Lane, not to mention the first-ever episode of The Boys and Portal: No Escape, a nifty short film inspired by the video game.

Trachtenberg appeared at San Diego Comic-Con last night, July 21, alongside stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, and Dane DiLiegro for the film’s worldwide premiere.

Prior to the screening, the director revealed his first inspiration for making Prey – Mad Mad: Fury Road, 2014’s Oscar-winning spectacle. Trachtenberg said this was because he wanted to “tell a story mostly through action,” as per DiscussingFilm.

Prey plot: What is the Predator prequel about?

An official synopsis reads: “Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior.

“She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people.

“The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Prey will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu on August 5.