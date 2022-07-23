Star Trek: Lower Decks set for live-action crossover with Strange New Worlds

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Star Trek: Lower Decks will collide with Strange New Worlds in a live-action crossover.

Lower Decks launched in 2020 as part of Alex Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek universe, marking the first cartoon show in the franchise since Star Trek: The Animated Series in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, Strange New Worlds is a recent addition to the Star Trek world, following Captain Christopher Pike (Christopher Pike) and the crew of the USS Enterprise in the decade before the original series.

While teasing what to expect from the next seasons of both shows, it’s since been revealed that a live-action crossover is in the works.

The news was announced as part of the Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which has already debuted new footage from Shazam 2, Black Adam, and the first teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 – with the cast of The Next Generation.

While the likes of Mount, Ethan Peck, Paul Wesley and Jess Bush spoke about plans for Season 2, Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid crashed to reveal their characters – Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler – will appear on the Enterprise in a live-action episode.

The episode, which will be helmed by longtime Star Trek director Jonathan Frakes, will feature a mix of animation and live-action.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan said he would “flip out” if the cast ever made its way into the live-action Star Trek shows.

He continued: “I already saw that the bunks that we have set up on the Cerritos [in Lower Decks] seem to inspire the bunks that they use in Strange New Worlds for the cadets, which, like, ah, my heart. It just makes me so happy. I love that stuff crossing over.

“I would love some of our characters to show up even in the backgrounds to build it out and make it feel even more unified. I have talked to some of the other [Trek] showrunners about that, but at the end of the day, they’re juggling so much stuff and we have so many different time periods that it starts to get a little complex.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will premiere on August 25, while Strange New Worlds Season 2 is due for release in 2023.