Every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie & TV show in development

Navigating the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a bit daunting these days, so we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every upcoming movie and TV show currently in development.

It used to be so simple. When Iron Man debuted in 2008, the MCU’s first post-credit scene teased the buildup to the “Avengers Initiative”, an idea conceived by Nick Fury to bring together a group of “remarkable people” to “fight the battles we never could.”

Fourteen years later, the franchise is reigning as the Great Titan of pop culture, with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Doctor Strange 2 opening the door to all sorts of multiversal madness.

Advertisement

It’s the MCU’s world, and we’re just living in it. Fans are currently enjoying Ms. Marvel on Disney+ ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder’s big-screen release in July. We’re pretty much slap-bang in the middle of Phase Four, and the future is stacked for years to come.

Every upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project

Once upon a time, we used to get one or two MCU movies every year. Now, we’ve got multiple films, TV shows, and even a couple of specials. Keeping track of it all can be a bit tiresome, so we’ve listed every project and its release date (either confirmed or speculated) for your perusal.

Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8, 2022

It’s been five years since Chris Hemsworth’s last solo outing in Thor: Ragnarok. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder will see him embark on “a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a search for self-discovery,” as per the official synopsis.

Read More: Marvel releases clip of Natalie Portman’s entrance in Thor: Love and Thunder

Love and Thunder will see Hemsworth’s hero alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, before coming face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend Jane (Natalie Portman), now wielding Mjölnir as Mighty Thor. He’ll also have to contend with Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a villain whose ambitions are all in his name.

Advertisement

I Am Groot – August 10, 2022

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to Disney+. pic.twitter.com/aplVDww3W0 — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) June 6, 2022

I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot.

Baby Groot first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While we’ve since seen him grow up and fight alongside the Avengers in Endgame, I Am Groot will follow Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars.

According to Disney+, it’ll be a “collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot, everyone’s favorite little tree, and will feature several new and unusual characters.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – August 17, 2022

The MCU’s portrayal of the Hulk is a real bone of contention with fans. After letting him smash his way through New York in Avengers Assemble, Endgame saw Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) hone his disease as “the cure”, becoming a strange hybrid of Hulk and man known as Professor Hulk.

Advertisement

He’ll return in She-Hulk, a new Disney+ series following the origin of Jennifer Walter’s titular hero “as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6ft 7in superpowered hulk,” as per the official synopsis.

Werewolf By Night – October 2022

While its title has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel, Werewolf By Night will be the MCU’s first special on Disney+ later this year, expected to premiere on or around Halloween. It’s directed by Doctor Strange composer Michael Giacchino, who earlier helmed an episode of Star Trek: Short Treks.

Old star Gael García Bernal is expected to be playing the Jack Russell incarnation of the character, who – you guessed it – transforms into a werewolf under the full moon. While only speculated, some fans expect him to appear alongside Moon Knight, Blade and Black Knight in the future.

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

The Black Panther sequel will mark the first time we’ve returned to Wakanda since the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. It’s been confirmed that the role of T’Challa won’t be recast, nor will the movie use a digital double of the late star.

Plot details are slim right now – however, Narcos: New Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is expected to play the villainous Namor.

Kevin Feige earlier told Deadline: “So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – December 2022

Unlike the buried, maligned Star Wars Holiday Special, James Gunn has stated via Twitter that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will not just be a one-off. Instead, it will fit into the overarching plot of the MCU, coming between Thor 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 “with new stories & characters connected to the Guardians universe.”

“It’s a TV Special (not a feature-length film) on Disney Plus. It’s part of MCU canon, & contains some important new elements in the Guardians’ story,” he also tweeted, as well as confirming the special will have its own awesome mix of sorts, with original music too.

What If…? Season 2 – 2022 (TBA)

The MCU dipped its toes into the world of animation with What If…?, a series which gave us Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, zombies, a world in which Ultron actually won, and in its best episode, Doctor Strange causing his own universe to collapse.

While the first season was met with a mixed reception, Marvel quickly green-lit another batch of episodes, with the second season expected to premiere sometime in late 2022, according to Collider.

Showrunner A.C. Bradley also teased to Entertainment Weekly: “The fun of What If…? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we’ve got to share the love. I’m very excited to show new worlds, new heroes.”

Secret Invasion – 2022 (TBA)

Secret Invasion has been the subject of several leaks ever since it was announced. Here’s what we do know: Samuel L. Jackson is returning as Nick Fury alongside Ben Mendolsohn as Talos (last seen in Captain Marvel), Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey/War Machine.

The Disney+ series will also star Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Dermot Mulroney, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, the latter being tipped to play the show’s lead villain.

As per the Disney+ Originals website, “the crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Paul Rudd will return as Scott Lang, alongside Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year. Peyton Reed has returned to direct, with Rick and Morty scribe Jeff Loveness penning the script.

Most excitingly, the film will feature the next major appearance of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, first introduced in Loki last year. Given his ties to the Fantastic Four and their planned introduction to the MCU, we can likely expect the sequel to be far more pivotal to the overall story than the previous two entries.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Arguably the MCU’s most anticipated movie, Vol. 3 will see James Gunn take his beloved Guardians for one last ride around the galaxy. Chris Pratt will return as Star-Lord, alongside Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.

After the events of Endgame, it’s expected the movie will partly revolve around the search for Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, as well as introducing Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, earlier teased in Vol. 2’s post-credits sting.

Gunn confirmed to Variety that it’ll be the “final [movie] in this iteration of Guardians of the Galaxy… I think we’re going to come to an epic conclusion of who the Guardians are and why they were bought together and I can’t wait to tell that story to the people.”

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

The Marvels – directed by Nia DeCosta – will see Brie Larson return as Captain Marvel alongside WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who’s currently making her MCU debut in Ms. Marvel on Disney+. It’s basically guaranteed we’ll get some sort of tease in the last episode.

Plot-wise, there’s little to go on, but Larson told Uproxx: “When I read the script for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers. And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films.”

Higher, further, faster baby.

Echo – 2023

Alaqua Cox first made her debut as Maya Lopez in Hawkeye on Disney+ last year. Soon after the series reached its conclusion – with Lopez facing off against Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin – word emerged of her getting her own solo series: Echo.

The spinoff will follow Lopez as she becomes the titular crimefighting hero, with D’Onofrio expected to return as Wilson Fisk alongside Charlie Cox as Daredevil, following his brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Filming kicked off in April, and it’s not expected to hit the streaming platform until later next year.

Loki Season 2 – 2023

The MCU’s God of Mischief is returning for a second season, with Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw all reprising their roles respectively. It’s currently unclear whether Sophia Di Martino – who played Sylvie, a female Loki variant – will return.

While a release date hasn’t been confirmed, many expect the show to arrive on Disney+ following Ant-Man 3, given it’ll feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who was first introduced in the series as He Who Remains at the end of all time.

Filming only recently kicked off on the second season. Teasing what’s to come, Hiddleston told Total Film: “At the end of Season 1, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear. Loki’s almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There’s stuff to unpack.”

Armor Wars – TBA

Development on Armor Wars dates back as far as 2011, when Don Cheadle announced that work had begun on a War Machine movie. Nearly 10 years later, Kevin Feige announced an Armor Wars series on Disney+, with Cheadle returning as Rhodey. Walton Goggins will also reprise his role of Sonny Burch, who first appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Marvel earlier described the show as a “classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?” Production is expected to begin later this year.

Ironheart – TBA

The death of Tony Stark still continues to ripple across the MCU. Ironheart – first created by Brian Michael Bendis, and artist Mike Deodato – will follow Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a teen genius who invents the most advanced high-tech suit of armor since Iron Man.

While the series has begun filming, it doesn’t have a release date. However, we can expect to see Thorne’s MCU introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as confirmed by Kevin Feige. Anthony Ramos is also set to star, but it’s unclear who he’ll be playing.

Agatha: House of Harkness – TBA

Yes, it was Agatha all along. First introduced as the scheming, not-so-friendly neighbourhood witch of Westview, Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness in her own spinoff series.

Little is known about the show, other than Hahn’s casting and WandaVision’s Jac Schaeffer serving as head writer and executive producer. The last time we saw her, she was condemned to live the rest of her life imprisoned in her own body as Agnes, so it’s likely we’ll catch up with her efforts to break free.

Fantastic Four – TBA

The Fantastic Four have been one of the biggest sources of speculation ever since Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. They’ve ventured onto the big-screen before, most recently in Josh Trank’s disastrous 2015 reboot. Don’t bet on Miles Teller returning as Mr. Fantastic.

The project was first announced in 2019, but updates have been few and far between ever since. Jon Watts, who helmed the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, was originally set to direct, but stepped away in April this year.

Most notably, John Krasinski lived up to social media fan-casting when he appeared as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to be turned into spaghetti by Scarlet Witch moments later. It’s unclear if he’ll return as “the smartest man alive” for the team’s proper introduction, nor has any other casting been announced.

Blade – TBA

Wesley Snipes last appeared as Marvel’s fan-favorite Daywalker in Blade: Trinity. Sometime soon, the MCU will introduce its own version of the vampire hunter with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, first heard in the post-credits scene of Eternals as Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) looks at the Ebony Blade.

Snipes gave his blessing to Ali, describing him in a statement as “a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come.”

Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq has been tapped to lead the film, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour writing the script. The latter’s involvement is particularly exciting given her work on HBO’s Watchmen, which ranks among the best superhero releases in recent years.

A release date has yet to be confirmed (filming is expected to begin in July this year), and it’s unclear whether it’ll be rated PG-13 or join Deadpool as another R-rated MCU movie.

Deadpool 3 – TBA

Deadpool’s transition into the MCU has remained a source of speculation and anxiety. Sure, the arrival of the X-Men and Fantastic Four is eagerly anticipated and will likely open itself to controversy, but Deadpool is a one-of-a-kind wildcard.

Despite people’s doubts, Deadpool 3 is definitely coming to the MCU, with Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin penning the threequel’s script. Ryan Reynolds will also reunite with Free Guy and The Adam Project’s Shawn Levy, who’s set to direct.

While Marvel has confirmed Deadpool 3, we don’t have an official release date yet. One thing is certain: it will be R-rated, so fans can relax.

Spider-Man 4 – TBA

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the perfect conclusion to the Homecoming trilogy. Not only did it bring back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s wall-crawlers along with their villains, but it left Tom Holland’s hero where he belongs: living alone in New York, struggling to pay rent, anonymously swinging through the city. It was a clean slate.

Kevin Feige confirmed that a fourth film is in development, but Holland has remained rather cagey about returning to the role. “I don’t know whether I’m going to be a part of it… if [the next chapter] happens to be with me, then that’s very exciting but, you know, if it’s time for me to walk away then I’ll do so proudly,” he told Extra.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year – TBA

Spider-Man: Freshman Year was announced during last year’s Disney+ Day, alongside X-Men ’97, a continuation of the original animated series (the latter will be the first Marvel Studios project not produced by Kevin Feige, and it won’t be part of the MCU continuity).

Freshman Year has been described as “a new animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man, harkening back to the character’s comic book roots,” as per Deadline, with Jeff Trammel serving as head writer. It’s unclear if Holland will voice the titular hero, or if a younger actor will be cast in the role.

Shang-Chi 2 – TBA

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brought martial arts to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Late last year, it was announced that Destin Daniel Cretton had entered into a multi-year deal with Disney, which will see him return to write and direct Shang-Chi 2. There’s no release date at the time of writing.

Simu Liu and Awkwafina are both expected to return, as well as Meng’er Zhang as Shang-Chi’s sister. The first film’s post-credits scene teased some tangling with the Avengers down the line, but it’s unclear what will await the characters in the sequel.

Kevin Feige told Comic Book: “We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. What’s so fun, we know the movie’s working when it’s not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co-stars or the supporting players that people ask about.

“And in this movie in particular, that’s heartening because we think they’re spectacular, and we think they have great potential in the future.”

Captain America 4 – TBA

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, an elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we saw him wrestle with the reality of taking on the mantle of Captain America, before eventually suiting up and taking to the skies.

Mackie has signed a deal to play Captain America in his own movie, but the project has yet to find a director. Marvel Studios’ Nate Moore is serving as a producer on the film, and recently told Comic Book that he sees the new Cap as “Rocky.”

“He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers… so, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything,” he added.

Thunderbolts – TBA

The Suicide Squad (the James Gunn one, not the other one) is one of the DCEU’s best movies. Now, Marvel is developing its own supervillain team-up movie called Thunderbolts, with Paper Towns filmmaker Jake Schreier set to direct and Black Widow’s Eric Pearson penning the script.

The team’s namesake comes from General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by the late William Hurt. It’s unclear whether the film will form the team with another actor in the role or if there’ll be some changes to their origins.

Nobody has been cast at the time of writing, but Deadline noted a few possibilities: Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

Daredevil – TBA

The cull of Netflix’s once-canonical MCU shows still feels a bit raw, most of all in the case of Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as Hell’s Kitchen’s Man Without Fear.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas around the world erupted when Cox’s character made a brief cameo as Peter Parker’s lawyer. Soon after, Variety reported that a Daredevil series was in development for Disney+, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord tapped to write and executive produce.

Marvel has yet to officially confirm any details, so it’s unclear whether it will follow on from Daredevil Season 3 or start afresh. Cox is also set to appear as Matt Murdock, and possibly Daredevil, in Echo and maybe even She-Hulk.

Marvel Zombies – TBA

In Episode 5 of What If…? Season 1, Hank Pym inadvertently causes a zombie apocalypse in his efforts to rescue Janet Van Dyne, after being infected with a quantum virus. It ended with Peter Parker, Scott Lang, and T’Challa heading to Wakanda, unaware that it had been conquered by a zombified Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet.

During last year’s Disney+ Day, a Marvel Zombies series was announced, described by Deadline as “an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.”

It will be written by Zeb Wells and directed by Bryan Andrews, but there’s no release date at the time of writing.

Wonder Man – TBA

Development on the Wonder Man series is the latest news to emerge from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton teaming up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community’s Andrew Guest to bring one of Marvel’s oldest characters to the small screen.

Wonder Man, real name Simon Williams, was originally introduced in the comics back in 1964 as an industrialist rival to Tony Stark who gained “iconic energy” powers from Baron Zemo. While he fought the Avengers several times, he eventually joined the team and founded its West Coast division.

The character also has strong ties to Vision and Scarlet Witch, but it’s unclear whether he will play a significant part in the trajectory of the franchise. No casting has been announced, nor is there any release date.

Untitled X-Men/Mutants project – TBA

Everyone wants to know when we’ll see the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige confirmed mutants were coming during 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, but has remained rather quiet ever since.

Speaking to Collider last year, Feige said the introduction of mutants has “been heavily discussed, as you might imagine. And we have a good feeling of where it’s going and when it’s going, but that all remains to be seen.”

Of course, the MCU embraced 20th Century Fox’s past films by casting Patrick Stewart as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to let Scarlet Witch kill him soon after. The Ms. Marvel series has also been parroting the term “enhanced individuals”, so it seems seeds are being sown for the X-Men to arrive – it’s just a matter of when.

Untitled Wakanda and Okoye series – TBA

In addition to directing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler is developing a series set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, with Danai Gurira reprising her role of Okoye.

Initial reports stated that two separate Wakanda-based shows were in development for Disney+, with one described as an “origin spinoff” for Okoye, but Marvel has yet to confirm any details.

Untitled Nova project – TBA

In March this year, Deadline reported that Marvel is developing a Nova project with Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada. It’s not known whether the project is being planned as a series on Disney+ or a feature film, nor has any casting been announced.

Many fans expect the series will follow the origin of Richard Rider’s Nova, a New York teenager given a cosmic helmet and uniform by a dying member of the Nova Corps, an intergalactic military force earlier seen in both Guardians of the Galaxy films.

This article will be updated upon further announcements.