Daughters of Atlas are coming to earth in first Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer

Chris Tilly . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Actor Zachary Levi hit the stage at Comic-Con today to present spectacular new footage from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as to explain why the gods are so furious.

The first Shazam movie hit screens in 2019, and introduced film fans to Billy Batson, the teenage boy who turns into a grown-up superhero when he says the titular magic word.

Directed by David F. Sandberg from a script by Henry Gayden, the film grossed $366 million from a budget of around $90 million, in spite of the fact that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam didn’t appear in the movie.

A sequel was then fast-tracked, hits cinemas later this year, and today, the first railer finally debuted…

What’s new in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Chris Morgan collaborates with Gayden on the second instalment’s script. Morgan has written five Fast & Furious movies as well as spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

Helen Mirren And Lucy Liu join the ensemble as the Daughters of Atlas, who aren’t happy with Billy and his friends having the powers of gods. Mirren plays Hespera and Liu is Kalypso, with the plot concerning the pair coming to earth to wreak havoc.

The story also sees Shazam struggling to find his place in a world filled with superheroes like Batman, Aquaman, and The Flash. while the footage concludes with the character fighting a GIANT DRAGON!

What did Zachary Levi say about Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Speaking to a packed Hall H, Zacahry Levi said: “We got this really cool look into all of the kids getting their superpowers at the end of the last movie, which was so fun, and now it’s a couple of years on and we’ve all been flying around, doing various missions, trying to help the city of Philadelphia and the world at large.

“But again, we’re all still learning how to do that. Lot’s of growing pains. Not just in our own powers, but also figuring out our own identity between the two – is it regular self or super-self? Super-family comes with super-problems. Super-drama!”

As for whether Superman would appear in the sequel, Levi wouldn’t be drawn, and director Sandberg cryptically said: “That’s a spoiler. There’s a lot going on in the movie.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits screens December 21.