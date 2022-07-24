Charlie Cox’s Daredevil returns in new She-Hulk trailer

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

For the first time in four years, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil suits up in the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Netflix era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a simpler time. Daredevil still remains one of the greatest superhero shows ever made, and one of its highlights was how disconnected it felt. while still including small nods to the events movies.

However, ahead of the Disney+ launch of several MCU shows, such as WandaVision and Loki, Daredevil and his fellow Defenders were culled from Netflix, never to be seen again.

In Cox’s case, he reprised his role of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, following Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin in Hawkeye, we’ll finally see Daredevil on our screens again.

She-Hulk trailer shows Charlie Cox as Daredevil

The new She-Hulk trailer, revealed during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel, has a few takeaways: the CGI still isn’t great; Wong is somehow involved; and most of all, Charlie Cox is back in the Daredevil suit, at long last.

It’s unclear exactly how his character will factor into the show’s plot. The full title is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so given Matt Murdock’s occupation, there’s definitely scope for them to tangle in some way.

The official synopsis reads: “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

Marvel has also confirmed Daredevil: Born Again, a new Disney+ series coming in 2024 with 18 episodes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will hit Disney+ on August 17.