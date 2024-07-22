You can watch House of the Dragon Episode 7 early, but there’s a huge catch

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 is set to up the ante in the Targaryen Civil War, and you can catch the episode early – as long as you’re going to Comic-Con.

The 2024 San Diego Comic-Con will host an advance screening of House of the Dragon’s new episode on Friday, July 26. As per the schedule, it’ll be at 10:30am – the perfect time to catch some bloodshed and dragons on the big screen.

Of course, this means you’ll need to be going to Comic-Con to catch the advance showing. And if you are, then that’s likely great news if you’re already a House of the Dragon viewer. However, not everyone is happy about this sneak peak.

Namely, everyone’s now thinking that the internet will be spoiler city next weekend. The episode drops for everyone else on July 28 on HBO, so there’s a two-day period in which spoilers and leaks could be distributed.

As one Reddit user warned: “Heads up: Episode 7 will get an advance screening at Comic-Con on Friday. So if you’re averse to spoilers/leaks, you may want to be careful roaming the sub or the internet next weekend.”

“Yeah that sh*t’s gonna leak like crazy lol,” added one user. Another agreed, saying: “There’s just no way every detail doesn’t leak.”

“More spoilers for people to freak out over? Lol here we go again,” said another.

Still, others aren’t so worried. In fact, they think they’ve already worked out what’ll happen.

“I’ll take a good guess of what will happen,” wrote one user. “Helaena will stare at the wall being antisocial. Daemon will hallucinate again and we will just press fast forward on every scene of his or use this time as a restroom break.

“Jace will show up randomly begging his mom for something to do. His mom will proceed to ignore him. The black/green councils will just bicker about strategy only to not actually do anything. The rest of the scenes will just be random gibberish to fill up the hour slot time.”

Even if you think House of the Dragon is one of the more predictable TV shows airing this month, it might be best to tread carefully online this weekend.

