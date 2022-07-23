Rick Grimes and Michonne to lead Walking Dead spin-off

Chris Tilly . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

The Walking Dead might be ending, but fan favorites Rick Grimes and Michonne are getting a new beginning, taking center stage in a spin-off series that was just announced at Comic-Con.

The end is night for The Walking Dead, with the final episodes of the final season airing this October. But the undead aren’t done just yet, with multiple spin-offs in the works.

Actors Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira – who play Grimes and Michonne – appeared at the end of the Comic-Con Walking Dead panel with news that the as-yet-unnamed show would “continue the journey and love story” of their characters.

The show replaces The Walking Dead movies that were previously planned. The panel stated it would “begin with six episodes in 2023,” suggesting that further episodes could follow.

The story of Rick and Michonne’s Walking Dead spin-off

The announcement of the Rick and Michonne series arrived with an official synopsis…

“This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living.

Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

What did Andrew Lincoln say about the series?

Speaking about this new lease of life for this character, Andrew Lincoln said: “This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family.

“I’m so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe.”

Gurira added: “Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me… I can’t wait to pick up the katana again.”