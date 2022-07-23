Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser brings back The Next Generation cast

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

You are never without hope: The Next Generation cast have returned in the first teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 3.

Star Trek: Picard first debuted back in 2020, following Paramount’s expansion of the franchise with Discovery and Short Treks, before Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds.

As the title would suggest, the series features Patrick Stewart reprising his beloved role as Jean-Luc Picard, the retired Starfleet general who earlier captained the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Alas, Star Trek: Picard is coming to an end in its third season next year. However, fans can look forward to seeing some familiar faces in the final chapter.

The Next Generation cast return in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser

The teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 was revealed as part of the franchise’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

“As long as you and your crew remain steadfast, you are never without hope,” Stewart says in the teaser, while the cast of The Next Generation briefly appear.

Season 3 will star Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William River, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner in an undisclosed role, rather than playing Data again.

In terms of what to expect, executive producer Alex Kurtzman said Season 3 will show the old cast “slowly [coming] together… we wanted to take the time to get to see where they are now,” as per Deadline.

“We didn’t want to have cameos, but serious roles,” he added, with Stewart saying: “I want to do this show, I don’t want to repeat old things.”

That said, Stewart said he would be open to doing a feature film with his Next Generation co-stars, which Kurtzman said would be possible “if you guys like it.”

Kurtzman also cited Wrath of Khan as the season’s biggest influence, and teased Picard’s final adversary. “She is amazing,” he said.

Star Trek: Picard is due for release in 2023.