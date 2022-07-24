Marvel’s Thunderbolts villain movie confirmed at Comic-Con

Sam Comrie . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

After months of speculation, Marvel Studios have confirmed a Thunderbolts movie is on the way at San Diego Comic Con 2022.

We’ve seen our favourite heroes duke it out in the MCU before, but now its time for the villains to get in on the fun too. Marvel Studios have officially confirmed that a Thunderbolts movie is in the works, as the comic book juggernaut confirmed the plan for Phase Five of the MCU.

Thunderbolts join the MCU at San Diego Comic Con 2022

Kevin Feige arrived at San Diego Comic Con with heaps of surprises for avid Marvel fans this year, with the announcement of the Thunderbolts igniting Hall-H with excitement.

The Thunderbolts are an elite team of reformed anti-heroes, carrying out covert operations around the entire Marvel Comics cosmos. From fighting alien threats to megalomaniac geniuses, this lean mean fighting crew has seen various iterations evolve over the years.

Notably, the H.A.M.M.E.R Thunderbolts are comprised of Ant-Man, Black Widow, Mister X and supervillain Scourge. Though Black Widow is deceased in the MCU, there is the still possibility of heroes like Hawkeye joining the battle, as they have within the comics in the past.

Thunderbolts will release in theaters on July 26, 2024.