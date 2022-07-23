Hear Ethan Hawke’s Batman voice in first Batwheels teaser

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Ethan Hawke is starring as Batman in Batwheels, a new DC animated series for kids. Think Cars meets Gotham.

Considering cartoons as kids-only entertainment should be an old-fashioned notion at this point, especially with DC’s releases. Whether it’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the Harley Quinn series, or The Killing Joke, there’s plenty for adults to enjoy.

However, in this case, Batwheels doesn’t really fall into the same category. It’s DC’s first animated preschool series, following the trials and tribulations of the Batwheels team.

It may seem like childish fodder, but it features a masterstroke of A-list casting: Ethan Hawke as Batman, and in the first teaser, we get to hear his voice – if only briefly.

First Batwheels trailer teases Ethan Hawke’s Batman voice

The first teaser was released as part of DC’s “Comics are Fun for Everyone” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which has also showcased new footage from Shazam 2 and Black Adam.

While whizzing through all of the Batwheels characters, from Bam the Batmobile to Robin’s Redbird, we also caught a few glimpses of Hawke’s Batman.

Hawke stars alongside Jacob Bertand as Bam the Batmobile, Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman, and Xolo Maridueña as Snowy the Snowcrawler.

As per Deadline, the show will follow “a group of young, sentient super-powered vehicles as they defend Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, and Batgirl.”

Batwheels will air on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Cartoonito on HBO Max later this year.