The Walking Dead Season 11 finale air date confirmed

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

The Walking Dead has finally confirmed its release date for Season 11 Part 3, the show’s grand finale.

It all started with a sheriff waking up in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. Eleven seasons, one farm, one prison, and several disastrous utopias later, The Walking Dead is coming to an end.

Taking a step further than the likes of The Sopranos and Breaking Bad, the show’s final season has been split into three parts, with the first chapter hitting screens in August last year.

Whatever happens in the finale, there’s “going to be some twists and turns in the journey, but also some really beautiful emotional scenes,” according to showrunner Angela Kang.

The first episodes of Season 11 Part 3 of The Walking Dead will be released on October 2. It was revealed today – along with a trailer – as part of the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

As for who’s returning for the concluding batch of episodes, you can expect Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as well as Josh Hamilton as Lance Hornsby.

The biggest question is whether Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, the former poster boy of The Walking Dead, will return in the final episodes. And while he only appears here in old footage, the panel also announced a spinoff featuring Grimes and Michonne, to debut in 2023.

What will happen in The Walking Dead finale?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the final season, Kang teased: “In the second block of episodes, they were sort of torn apart. And in this last block, the gang is back together again, moving with a common purpose.

“There’s always a particular fun that comes with that for us and for fans who like to see what happens when the group is doing their thing as a unit.”

As for Daryl’s arc, she added: “You’re going to see Daryl have to step up in some of his decision making in some key way. And he’s going to be very crucial to the way all the events play out in this season.

“We also to remember that Daryl is a parental figure to Judith and RJ, and that’s an important part of the story as well – his role with those kids and the things that they’ll all do to protect the children of the apocalypse.”