John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer brings Keanu Reeves to the High Table

Sam Comrie . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Keanu Reeves returns as master assassin John Wick, as director Chad Stahelski has released the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 at San Diego Comic Con 2022.

Chad Stahelski has unleashed the debut trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, during Collider’s Director’s on Directing panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022. The wait since 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 has been excruiating to say the least, but at least, Keanu Reeves next outing as The Baba Yaga is drawing closer.

The clock is ticking for Mr Wick, as his battle with The High Table burns on across the world.

Keanu Reeves suits up in first John Wick 4 trailer

After narrowly surviving the brutal force of assassination figureheads The High Table, John Wick has teamed up with The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) to take the fight to them directly. With every killer in the world hot on the trail of Keanu Reeves’ formidable assassin, his chances of survival grow slimmer by the day.

Reeves is joined by iconic action stars Scott Adkins and Donnie Yen in his latest adventure. Additonally, Clancy Brown, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama and Shamier Anderson join Chapter 4’s cast.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true John Wick movie without the appearances of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick as The New York Continental’s owner and concierge respectively.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, who take over script duties from Wick veteran Derek Kolstad. Speaking to Collider in May, director Chad Stahelski said that “we introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it’s brotherhood, it’s hope.”

“It’s what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that’s the fun part of the movie” added Stahelski.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Mr Wick makes it out alive in the end.

John Wick: Chapter 4 releases in theaters on March 24, 2023.