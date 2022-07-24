First Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer reveals villain Namor

Sam Comrie . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

The debut trailer for Ryan Googler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived, unveiling the first look the movie’s villain Namor.

Marvel Studios is going back to Wakanda, as the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has dropped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

In the trailer, a new threat emerges to shake up the MCU in the form of the movie’s villain, Namor.

Marvel Studios blow away SDCC 2022 with Black Panther 2

Creed director Ryan Coogler returns to direct the MCU sequel, following the passing of Chadwick Boseman in August, 2020. In the absence of King T’Challa, his trusted allies Okoye and sister Shuri are tasked with protecting the people of Wakanda against a threat unlike any they’ve faced before.

Namor, the movie’s villain, will be familiar to hardcore fans as the character is noted for being the first mutant in Marvel comics history.

While Namor wasn’t officially declared mutant until Fantastic Four Annual #1, Namor later becomes an anti-hero that has worked with the Avengers and X-Men directly.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also see the debut of Riri Williams aka Ironheart, before the character appears in their own Disney+ show. Played by Dominique Thorne, Riri Williams is a genius inventor that creates a suit that rivals the power of Tony Stark.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11, 2022.