Marvel’s Phase 6: Every MCU project and their release dates

As Phase 5 begins to peter out, a new era of the MCU is on the way in the form of Marvel’s Phase 6. From Secret Wars to budding young Avengers, Marvel’s next venture hopes to be the most expansive yet.

And those hopes are high after a string of new movies and series struggled to recapture the early magic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man 3 kicked off Phase 5, and it’ll end with shows like Daredevil: Born Again. The big thing to look ahead to following that is Avengers: Secret Wars – we’re certain it will chart a collision between the X-Men movie timeline and Earth-616’s.

Article continues after ad

But there’s much more; here are all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows in Phase 6.

The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025)

Disney

The Fantastic Four release date ushers in Phase 6 as Marvel’s first family enters the MCU.

It stars Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Article continues after ad

There are no plot details yet, though the film might be set in the 1960s before the team is pulled into Secret Wars. The official art (seen above) does point to it being a period piece.

Article continues after ad

Following WandaVision’s critical success, Disney hired Matt Shakman to direct after Jon Watts pulled out.

Blade (November 7, 2025)

Disney

Originally a Phase 5 project, Blade is next up in 2025, if it isn’t delayed again that is.

The R-rated horror film stars Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as the demi-vampire who hunts his own kind. Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre, and Mia Goth round out the cast.

Since Marvel announced Blade, several changes have occurred behind the scenes. Two directors have dropped out, and the script has gone through several rounds of rewrites.

Article continues after ad

This pushed the release date into 2025, so it’s no longer a Phase 5 project.

Blade will lean into Marvel’s supernatural source material. Vampires, werewolves (though we’ve seen them before), and more monsters are up for grabs.

Article continues after ad

Avengers 5 (May 1, 2026)

Originally titled The Kang Dynasty, Avengers 5 is the first all-encompassing team-up movie since Endgame in 2019.

It was originally going to feature the planned villain of Phase 5 and Phase 6, Kang the Conqueror, but Jonathan Majors was released from the role in December 2023.

Article continues after ad

This leaves the story up in the air as Marvel recalibrates. The film will likely tie more directly into Secret Wars now that Kang may be out, should they not recast the role.

As an Avengers movie, it will bring back all the major team players as they fight whatever threat the multiverse throws at them next. At the end, we’ll head into Secret Wars.

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027)

Marvel Comics

Avengers 6 rounds out the confirmed Phase 6 projects in May 2027.

Article continues after ad

Secret Wars is aiming for Endgame levels of popcorn entertainment, adapting the comic which had heroes and villains trapped in a battle world and forced to fight.

This is what all the multiverse drama is leading up to, and presumably, will be the meeting point of the Fox X-Men, the Avengers, and Fantastic Four. What’s more, if Kang is no longer the overarching antagonist, we might meet Doctor Doom in Secret Wars.

Article continues after ad

While no cast has been confirmed, this huge party will be the finale of a two-parter similar to Infinity War and Endgame.

Article continues after ad

Phase 6 TV shows

Disney hasn’t confirmed any shows as part of Phase 6, but some are in development (like Eyes of Wakanda, Wonder Man, and a series centered around Vision).

That being said, there will be fewer of these small screen stories. Kevin Feige said Marvel will now aim for a quality-over-quantity approach.

For more on the future, check out what we know about Spider-Man 4 and Captain America 4. Or, revisit all the Marvel movies in order.