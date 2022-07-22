Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series drops first full trailer at Comic-Con

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has just released its first full trailer at Comic-Con, teasing an extraordinary return to Middle-earth.

Marvel has dominated cinemas since The Avengers in 2012, conquering the box office movie after movie and drowning our viewing schedules with Disney+ content. Star Wars has overcome the despair and toxicity of fans, and for the first time in a while, seems to be in a stable place going forward.

Lord of the Rings isn’t like other franchises. It’s an Oscar behemoth, and even taking the disappointment of the Hobbit trilogy into account, it hasn’t pumped out spinoffs and sequels for the sake of it.

That’s why The Rings of Power is such a big deal. While it’s been given Peter Jackson’s blessing, this is a new story in the fabled Second Age, set thousands of years before the world we’ve seen.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gets first full trailer

The first full trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was released today following the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Rings of Power, as the title suggests, will chronicle the forging of the rings, as well as the Dark Lord Sauron’s rise to power and exploring other areas of the Second Age, including Númenor.

Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay used appendices and footnotes from J.R.R. Tolkien’s original novels to build the series, as well as enlisting his grandson Simon Tolkien as a consultant.

McKay told Entertainment Weekly: “The first time we met Simon Tolkien, we had to pinch ourselves – here we were, sitting across the table from the grandson of J.R.R. Tolkien himself. And that was only the beginning of what has proven to be an extremely enriching and rewarding dialogue.

“His insights, attention to detail, and passion for both the characters and the overall architecture of The Rings of Power are woven throughout the pages of our story. Working with Simon has been the experience of a lifetime.”

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hits Prime Video on September 2.