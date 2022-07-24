Captain America 4 title and release date confirmed at Comic-Con

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Marvel has confirmed the title and release date of Captain America 4, with Anthony Mackie returning to hold the shield.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave Sam Wilson (Mackie) the iconic shield.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he wrestled with the reality of the mantle, before donning a brand-new costume and fully becoming Captain America.

Soon, Mackie will return for a fourth Captain America film, and it now has a title and release date.

The fourth film has been titled Captain America: New World Order, and it’s due for release on May 3, 2024. It’s the second-last film in Phase Five of the MCU, coming before Thunderbolts, as revealed during today’s Comic-Con panel.

According to producer Nate Moore, Captain America: New World Order will follow Sam as he adapts to being Captain America.

During an appearance on Comic Book’s Phase Zero podcast, he said: “I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing.

“Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next?

“I think it’s fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything.

“What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”