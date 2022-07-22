National Treasure sequel series drops first teaser at Comic-Con

Cameron Frew . 51 minutes ago

National Treasure: Edge of History, a Disney+ series following on from Nicolas Cage’s films, has unveiled its first teaser trailer at Comic-Con.

Pick your favorite Cage quote. Is it, “Not the bees” or “Killing me won’t bring back your god damn honey”? Is it, “Put the bunny back in the box”? Or is it, “Shoot him again… his soul’s still dancing”?

The actor has an eclectic list of pearls, but it’s hard to string together seven words more electrifying than those which set National Treasure alight: “I’m gonna steal the declaration of independence.”

The 2004 film was a hit with audiences, combining Cage’s charisma with a light-hearted, Indiana Jones-esque adventure. Its sequel – National Treasure: Book of Secrets – was a box office success, but we’ve yet to see the star return as Ben Gates.

National Treasure sequel series gets first trailer at Comic-Con

The first trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History was revealed as part of the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, while following on from the films, Cage isn’t expected to star – though we wouldn’t be surprised at a cameo at some point.

Edge of History has been described as an “expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”

It’ll also star Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent Ross, Zuri Reed as Tasha, Jake Austin Walker as Liam, Antonio Cipriano as Oren, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, and Justin Bartha reprising his role from the original film as Riley Poole.

National Treasure: Edge of History is expected to hit Disney+ later this year.