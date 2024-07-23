San Diego Comic-Con 2024 rumors: Thor 5, X-Men & more

Fans across the world are flocking to San Diego Comic-Con 2024, desperate to learn more about their favorite franchises and series.

Of course, not everyone’s lucky enough to attend the nerdiest event of the year, which is where we come in. We’ve got the full SDCC 2024 schedule for you, and we’ll diligently keep you up to date with all the latest and most exciting announcements as they come in.

With that in mind, however, we know that some of you don’t want to wait for the con to kick off on Thursday and are desperate to learn all of the show’s secrets now. So, as a treat, we’ve scoured the web, hit up some of our sources, and made some educated guesses to bring you a list of all the most intriguing rumors doing the rounds ahead of the Con’s launch.

Warning: what follows is gossip, speculation, and conjecture (basically all the fun stuff) but if you want to go into SDCC 2024 unspoiled (Can you spoil a Con?), maybe give this a miss and read our list of the best sci-fi movies instead.

The Boys

Prime Video

Panel time: Friday 26, 10am–11am PT (Hall H)

As far as our sources go, there aren’t that many rumors going around about The Boys panel, but we do know the bulk of the cast is going to be in Hall H for a panel.

It’s likely we’ll hear more details about Gen V Season 2, and we’ll possibly get the release date, but that’s about it. Unfortunately, for those hoping for a trailer, Gen V’s only been filming its second run for a few months at this point, so that seems unlikely (although not technically impossible).

We’ll probably hear a little more about The Boys Season 5, but that’s not gone into production yet, nor have the scripts been finalized. That suggests the panel will be a bit of a victory lap for The Boys Season 4, although I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t drop a few tasty nuggets of info during the panel.

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2

Panel time: Friday 26, 11:05am PT (Hall H)

Lord of the Rings is also returning ahead of the Rings of Power Season 2 release in late August. There’s not much scuttlebutt online about what might happen during the panel, but fans seem convinced that we’ll get a new trailer, which seems like a certainty. Other than that, though, there are unlikely to be any surprises, and the majority of the panel will be about getting fans excited for the upcoming second season.

Doctor Who

BBC/Disney+

Panel time: Friday 26, 12:30–1:30pm PT (Hall H)

The Doctor and Ruby are taking a break from traveling the cosmos to visit San Diego Comic-Con and will be taking over Hall H on Friday, 26. We have a pretty good idea what the Doctor Who panel’s going to be about, but the exciting news is that there’s going to be a “sneak peek” of something during the event.

While the BBC and Disney haven’t officially announced anything, Ncuti Gatwa’s been spotted filming across the UK for months, so there are rumors we might get our first Doctor Who Season 15 trailer during the event.

Hazbin Hotel rumors

Amazon

Hazbin Hotel doesn’t have an official panel at SDCC 2024, but the show’s creator, Vivienne Medrano, is part of the “Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators” panel.

The press release for the event has teased “exclusive news,” so the current gossip is that we’ll learn more about when to expect the Hazbin Hotel Season 2 release date.

Walking Dead rumors and speculation

AMC

Dead City panel time: Friday 26, 1:45–2:45pm (Hall H)

The Book of Carol panel time: Friday 26, 2:45–3:45pm (Hall H)

If you’re lucky enough to be at SDCC 2024 and you hear moaning, it’s not someone complaining about the cost of merch; it’s probably coming from Hall H and the Walking Dead panel. During two back-to-back events, we’ll learn more about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol (supposedly, we’re getting a trailer as well) and Dead City Season 2. With that in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised if we learned when Negan’s officially returning to our screens.

MCU and Marvel

Marvel Studios

Panel Time: Saturday 27, 6:00–7:00pm PT (Hall H)

Marvel Studios is making its triumphant return to Hall H on July 27, and there’s already plenty of online gossip about what might be announced. The duller rumors suggest we’ll learn more about Marvel’s Phase 6 plans and the Fantastic Four during the panel, but let’s be honest, you’re not here for the sensible predictions are you?

No, you’re here because you want to hear about some of the wilder rumors. Well, never let it be said we don’t spoil you (reminder: none of this is confirmed, so take it all with a Giant-Man-sized pinch of salt)

New Marvel movies

Marvel

It’s been reported that Marvel will announce a tonne of new movies during their panel. The titles being thrown about at the moment include Thor 5, Doctor Strange 3, Shang-Chi 2, Midnight Sons, and even an X-Men movie.

A lot of this seems like wishful thinking to us, especially the X-Men announcement, but we wouldn’t be surprised if we learned about what’s next for Thor, Doctor Strange, and Shang-Chi during the panel.

Avengers Assemble!

Disney

Supposedly, we’ll learn who’s directing and writing Avengers 5 and Secret Wars during the panel. There have been whispers that Marvel’s planning on bringing back the Russo Bros (much to our deputy editor’s chagrin) to helm the MCU’s next big team-up, but Kevin Feige’s gone out of his way to deny those plans. Considering the importance of these two films to Marvel’s future, it seems more than likely that the studio will announce which filmmaker is assembling the Avengers next.

The Scarlet Witch is back!

No, she’s not. There are rumors she is, but she isn’t. I’m sorry for your loss.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back… again!

Marvel Studios

Deadpool and Wolverine opens in theaters on Thursday during the Con, so to celebrate, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are there to promote their film (instead of gin and coffee). The current rumor is that Marvel will announce Hugh and Ryan aren’t done with the MCU just yet and that both men will return for either Avengers 5 or Secret Wars (who knows, maybe it’s both?).

To be honest, this one seems very likely. After all, Feige’s been keen to get Jackman involved in the MCU for years, so I can’t see them letting him go after just one appearance in the yellow suit. As for Reynolds? Well, he quite literally is Deadpool, and I think they’d have to pay him not to appear in Phase 6 and beyond.

Marvel animation

Finally, there are also rumblings that Marvel will announce its first animated movie. While this seems feasible, I’m going to have to pour some ice-cold water on this rumor.

For the last few years, Marvel’s been accused of spreading itself thinner than Uatau’s hairline and while I’ve no doubt Marvel would like to explore animated movies, I don’t see them taking on a big new project while the studio is trying to find its feet after a rough patch. I could be wrong of course, but I doubt it.

DCU

DC and Warner Bros aren’t at SDCC 2024 because James Gunn’s off filming his Superman movie. It’s likely Gunn and the DCU team will be back in force next year when they’ve got more to show off, but that doesn’t mean there’s no DC presence at the con.

There’s a few panels for upcoming shows like My Adventures with Superman, Batman: Caped Crusader, and most excitingly, The Penguin. We’re not expecting anything shocking to be announced, but it’s possible we’ll get a teaser or two during the show. There’s also some gossip online that The Batman 2 will announce the shooting dates for The Batman 2, but I don’t see that happening, to be honest.

From

MGM+

Panel time: 6:45pm (Indigo Ballroom)

We know that there’s a From panel following the Marvel event. We’re not sure what to expect, but it seems like we’ll finally learn the From Season 3 release date, and who knows… maybe we’ll even get another trailer?

