Fantastic Four release date confirmed at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios has finally announced the release date of the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie.

The first Fantastic Four movie dates back to 1994, although that film was made for the sole purpose of Bernd Eichinger retaining the rights, and it was never officially released to the general public. Still, Marvel bought it for a few million dollars, apparently.

More than 10 years later, the team appeared together – properly – for the first time in Fantastic Four, starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Chris Evans, the latter of whom in a pre-MCU superhero role. It was followed by Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Then there’s the 2015 reboot, which was widely considered an affront to comics and movies, generally. Soon, Marvel’s first family will return home and debut in the MCU.

Fantastic Four will hit cinemas on November 8, 2024. It will be the first film of Phase Six of the MCU, coming before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. This was revealed during the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Jon Watts, who helmed the Spider-Man trilogy through to No Way Home, was earlier enlisted to direct Fantastic Four, but he stepped away for a simple reason: he wanted a break.

He earlier told Deadline: “Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life-changing experience for me.

“I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life.”