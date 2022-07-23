George R.R. Martin says he’s “very happy” with House of the Dragon

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

George R.R. Martin has seen nine episodes of House of the Dragon, HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, and he’s “very happy.”

George R.R. Martin and the creative minds at HBO mulled over several spinoffs after Game of Thrones reached its divisive end. One idea followed the Seven Gods of Westeros before they were gods. Another was set in The Long Night and was axed after a $30 million pilot didn’t cut the mustard.

One story seemed clear to the author: The Dance of the Dragons, a civil war during the Targaryen rule set 200 years before the events of the original series, chronicled in Fire & Blood.

According to Martin, House of the Dragon is “powerful, it’s visceral, it’s dark, it’s like a Shakespearean tragedy.” Soon, audiences will decide whether it’s worth investing in again.

George R.R. Martin says House of the Dragon is “amazing”

Martin appeared alongside the showrunners and cast of House of the Dragon as part of the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Speaking about his initial concerns for the series, he said: “I was nervous at the beginning because these books are like my kids. But I’ve been very, very fortunate here. Ryan’s done a great job of adapting the books.

“I’ve seen nine of the 10 episodes and it’s amazing. I’m really very happy.”

What is House of the Dragon about?

The 10-episode series – which already has a firm end, should it be greenlit for further seasons – will begin in a time of peace, slowly setting the stage for the Targaryens to rip themselves apart. It also features 17 dragons in total, the showrunners revealed.

Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, who directed the likes of ‘Hardhome’ and ‘The Battle of the Bastards’, explained to The Hollywood Reporter: “The main characters are two women and two men. There’s the king (Viserys, played by Paddy Considine), his brother (Daemon, played by Matt Smith), the king’s daughter (Rhaenyra, played by Emma D’Arcy) and her best friend (Alicent, played by Olivia Cooke).

“Then the best friend becomes the king’s wife and thereby the queen. That in itself is complicated – when your best friend goes and marries your dad. But from the tiniest things, it slowly evolves into this gigantic battle between two sides.

“We’re telling a story of a generational war. We set everything up so by the time that first sword stroke falls, you understand all the players.”

House of the Dragon is due for release on August 21.