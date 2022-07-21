Dungeons & Dragons movie from Game Night directors gets first trailer at Comic-Con

Cameron Frew . 1 hour ago

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a live-action adaptation of the fantasy game from Game Night’s directors, has just unveiled its first trailer.

Lord of the Rings popularized the fantasy genre in the noughties, inviting mainstream audiences to explore dense mythology on the big screen. Game of Thrones brought a harder edge, but still became a television sensation. Skyrim, despite being more than 10 years old, still has millions of active players.

And then there’s Dungeons & Dragons, the ’70s tabletop role-playing game that inspired an entire subset of the gaming industry. Yet, despite its ubiquity in pop culture (just look at Stranger Things) it’d be fair to say it’s still considered a bit of a niche outlet to some people.

Next year, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will – hopefully – change that as the realms come to the big screen for the first time since the turn of the millennium.

First trailer for Dungeons & Dragons movie drops at Comic-Con

The first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was unveiled during the film’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The movie boasts an all-star cast, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, and Daisy Head.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-director Jonathan Goldstein (who wrote Horrible Bosses alongside John Francis Daley, as well as directing Game Night together) said the reboot wouldn’t be “an out and out comedy.”

“But is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures.”

Daley continued: “D&D is such a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people playing it and the way they speak to each other. So we never wanted to spoof the genre of fantasy or take the piss out of it. But we did want to find another way into it that we hadn’t necessarily seen before.

“Just the format of Dungeons & Dragons is so interesting and fun and all about critical thinking and thinking on your feet and figuring out ways to make things work after they fall flat. There’s a lot of the spirit of that that we’re trying to inject into the movie itself.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is due for release on March 3, 2023.