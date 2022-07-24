MCU Phase Five timeline, from Ant-Man to Daredevil

Sam Comrie . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Marvel Studios have officially announced that Phase Five of the MCU is coming, with incredible additions such as Daredevil joining the line-up.

Kevin Feige has returned to Hall-H with a bang, after announcing that Phase Four will end with Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November. As the future of the MCU begins to take shape, Feige revealed the full Phase Five slate at San Diego Comic Con.

Marvel Studios full Phase Five timeline revealed

If you’ve been eager to see where the MCU will head next, well Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has truly brought the goods. Beginning with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Paul Rudd’s next adventure into the Quantum Realm will lead into the events of Secret Invasion, which is touted to release on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Following Secret Invasion, which will see the MCU overrun by a Skrull empire, James Gunn will conclude his MCU trilogy with Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3.

Loki Season 2, The Marvels will arrive in Summer 2023 and on July 28, 2023 respectively.

However, the next few movies are where Phase Five truly gets interesting. MCU fans can look forward to Mahershala Ali’s Blade arriving in November 2024, while Ironheart and Agatha Harkness Disney+ shows are confirmed to arrive by 2024.

The real titans of the line-up are Daredevil: Born Again, which will see Charlie Cox reprise his role as Matt Murdock in Spring 2024. Captain America: New World Order, with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is gearing up to release on May 3, 2024.

Lastly, the anti-hero movie Thunderbolts will conclude Phase Five on July 26, 2024.